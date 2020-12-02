(The Center Square) – A federal judge on Wednesday denied the relief sought to overturn a statewide ban on indoor dining until Dec. 8.
"At this stage, the Court finds that Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of their federal claims, and accordingly, the request for a preliminary injunction will be denied," U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney wrote.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services ordered restaurants to stop dine-in service on Nov. 18, but a number of restaurants across the state aren’t listening.
The Meeting Place in Fenton, Hatorando in Hartland, a former Big Boy restaurant in Sandusky, D and R’s Daily Grind in Portage, and Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer have stayed open.
Earlier this week, Andiamo’s owner Joe Vicari distributed a letter encouraging restaurant owners to “fight back" if the restrictions are extended.
“Our industry cannot survive another extended closure,” Vicari wrote, according to reporting by the Detroit Free Press. “Thousands of restaurants and tens of thousands of our employees can not survive it either. We need to band together and FIGHT BACK but we need to do this as a United Group of Michigan Restaurant Owners.”
Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan, said his group has seen more businesses permanently closing.
“We are hopeful that this three-week pause is just that; a three-week pause that doesn’t turn into a six-week pause,” Calley told The Center Square.
“This type of restriction, prolonged, we think could result in literally thousands more permanent closures.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said there isn’t much state unemployment money left and blamed the federal government.
“Blame doesn’t feed kids,” Woodchips BBQ founder Patrick Hingst said in a video posted on GoFundme. “It doesn’t keep the lights on. It doesn’t keep a roof over our heads.”
Hingst said he decided to stay open after hearing from his team members who feared they couldn’t pay rent.
“I can’t be asked to throw my family to the wayside with no life preserver around them,” Hingst told The Center Square.
“This time, there is no extra safety net,” he said. “There are no expanded unemployment benefits. There are no PPP loans. There is no stimulus check.”
Hingst said he refused to “abandon” people in need. He added his restaurant will offer half-off prices to those in “affected industries” during the current lockdown.
Woodchips is increasing safety precautions, including adding space and dividers between tables and screening employees and customers before entry.
For Thanksgiving, Hingst helped other now-unemployed workers by partnering with a local farmer who provided 50 turkeys and another business to pass out 50 additional prepared food items to laid-off restaurant workers.
MDHHS spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin told The Center Square the order aims to save lives.
“To save lives and reduce the spread of COVID-19 by limiting indoor gatherings where the virus can spread, the MDHHS order put in place a three-week pause on the most high-risk activities,” Sutfin wrote in an email. “This includes indoor dining – as people cannot wear masks while eating, which significantly increases the risk.”
This year has been a tough one for restaurants. More than 2,000 restaurants have closed permanently, and the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (MRLA) estimated up to 6,000 could close by spring under continued shutdowns.
MRLA survey data says roughly 250,000 restaurant employees will likely be laid off over the holiday season without a robust state unemployment fund to act as a safety net.
“I’m open to having conversations with anyone who can help me provide solutions that will make sure my team is taken care of,” Hingst said. “But this is the only one that’s been available to us.”