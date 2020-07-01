(The Center Square) – The closure of both Line 5 pipes ordered by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge James S. Jamo last week has been amended to allow reactivation of the west leg.
Jamo granted Attorney General Dana Nessel’s motion for a preliminary injunction to shut down both legs of Line 5 on June 25. Nessel had sought a restraining order to prevent the company from reactivating the west leg of the pipeline after an anchor support on the east leg was reported damaged two weeks ago.
Jamo conducted a hearing Tuesday on the temporary restraining order, and issued his amendment on Wednesday to allow reactivation of the west leg.
The lines, owned and operated by Enbridge under an easement agreement with the state, have been transporting petroleum across the Straits since 1953.
Enbridge reactivated the west leg on Saturday, June 20, prompting Nessel’s motion to shut down both pipelines. The company argued the state lacked regulatory authority to force it to shut down the west leg, saying only the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) possessed the authority to do so.
Nessel is a longtime opponent of the petroleum pipelines stretching across approximately four miles of the Straits of Mackinac and the proposed $500 million tunnel 100 feet below Lake Michigan’s bed to replace it.
“Today’s Court decision allows the State to receive the vital information surrounding this incident that we need to complete an informed analysis of the damage and evaluate the threat this pipeline poses to our environment if left to operate in its current state,” Nessel said in a statement.
“A breach of the Line 5 pipeline or a similar incident would result in devastating consequences for a wide range of industries and countless Michiganders. The long-term risk this pipeline poses to not only Michigan, but the Great Lakes region, cannot be taken lightly," she said.
Jamo’s amended order states the east leg will remain closed until PHMSA completes its investigation and Enbridge performs any necessary repairs. Jamo’s amended order also stipulates that Enbridge provide a report on the west leg within seven days.