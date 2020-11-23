(The Center Square) – U.S. Senate candidate John James wants the state Board of Canvassers to delay election certification for two weeks to do an audit.
James said in a Sunday video that he had spent weeks “separating credible claims from conspiracy theory.”
On Friday, James requested the state Board of Canvassers take an additional two weeks to audit election results before Dec. 7.
"I submitted this request because I'm interested in the truth and protecting the integrity of our elections," James said.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said she couldn’t audit the election until after it’s certified.
According to unofficial vote tallies, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, defeated James 50%-48%, or by roughly 94,000 votes.
James said an audit likely wouldn't change his race's outcome, but it could help future elections.
"But that's the problem: Politicians only do things that directly benefit them," he said. "That's why we go from election to election and nothing ever gets fixed, because those in the best position to fix things are either emotionally exhausted or politically unmotivated.”
"Fixing flaws may not necessarily help me, but it will certainly help the person who comes after me, and it will definitely help Michigan."
Democrats spent two years after the 2016 election investigating foreign election interference, James said, while he’s asking for a few more weeks to investigate “domestic irregularities.”
The concerns stem from 70% of Detroit’s 134 absentee ballot poll books were out of balance without explanation.
“A few weeks ago, over 2.6 million Michiganders honored me with their vote,” James said. “This is not some whacked-out fringe. This is half of the voters in our state.”
James’ video follows President Donald Trump’s allies making claims of election irregularities and voter fraud.
In a news conference late last week, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani alleged he had proof of voter fraud.
But in one of the affidavits alleging “anomalies and red flags” in Michigan, the voting data is actually Minnesota’s voting data, as explained by Powerline blogger John Hinderaker.
On Sunday, Giuliani tweeted: “In 70 percent of Wayne County, Detroit, there were PHANTOM VOTERS. There were more votes than registered voters.”
However, Wayne County official results show 878,102 people voted out of 1,406,355 registered voters, and precinct voter data show no precinct turned out more votes than the number of registered voters.
The state Board of Canvassers is expected to meet at 1 p.m. Monday to possibly certify election results.