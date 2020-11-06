(The Center Square) – As of Friday afternoon, Republican U.S Senate candidate John James hasn’t conceded his race to incumbent Democrat Gary Peters.
Peters garnered 49.8% of the vote, or 2.72 million, over James’ 48.3%, or 2.63 million votes.
Despite several news outlets declaring Peters the winner on Wednesday, James released a Thursday statement saying, “while Senator Peters is currently ahead, I have deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat.
“While not everyone wins in an election, voters must be confident that the election was fair and honest,” James wrote. “Failure to do so is the end of democracy.
“When this process is complete, I will of course accept the results and the will of the people, but at this time, there is enough credible evidence to warrant an investigation to ensure that elections were conducted in a transparent, legal and fair manner,” James said.
But James, taking a page from President Donald Trump’s playbook, didn’t cite any specific evidence of voter fraud. Several debunked allegations of voter fraud have been strewn about on social media about the TCF Center in Detroit.
One such accusation was that 138,000 votes for Biden showed up overnight, which turned out to be a typo that was quickly corrected.
Another accusation was that absentee ballot votes were being wheeled into the TCF Center overnight, which turned out to be a WXYZ reporter loading camera gear into a van.
"They lost,” Peters told reporters in Rochester. “It’s very clear. Just count the votes. I understand Mr. James has been running for four years, he’s lost twice now. I understand that doesn’t sit well with him.”
A Michigan Court of Claims judge on Thursday threw out a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that alleged voter fraud and requested poll watchers be allowed to observe the counting process, partly because the process had already finished.
While Trump’s lawyers alleged fraud, the judge called it “hearsay.”