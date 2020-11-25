(The Center Square) – In a video released Tuesday night, U.S. Senate candidate John James conceded to opponent Gary Peters and said he sent the senator a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.
Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, defeated James 50%-48%, or by roughly 92,000 votes.
Peters declared victory two days after the Nov. 3 election, but James called for an investigation into the vote-counting process.
During the Monday state board of canvassers meeting, James’ attorney Charles Spies argued a statute granted canvassers the power to issue an audit and "ascertain and determine the result of an election."
James’ campaign urged the board to delay certification until Dec. 7, so they could audit the election results. But a day after canvassers certified election results on a 3-0 vote with one abstention, James conceded and congratulated Peters.
"Congratulations, sir. I wish you and your family good health and safety this season and in the New Year,” James said.
"Senator, you may not remember this, but you and I shared a scotch at a Pistons game a few years back. So, in the spirit of the holidays, Senator, there’s a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label coming your way soon.”
James vowed to continue his fight in the future.
"Michigan, the 2020 battle for this Senate seat is over, but the battle for the future of this great country will never be over, and I will never retire from that battlefield, ever, and neither should you," James said.
James celebrated by giving more than $1 million of his campaign war chest to the needy – homeless shelters, soup kitchens, domestic violence victims, and veterans groups.
"There are too many people hurting," he added. "There is too much work to do. There is too much left to give."