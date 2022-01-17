(The Center Square) – An Otsego County judge ruled the Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord won’t have to pay a $5,000 fine or penalties for violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 shutdown.
After COVID-19 struck Michigan in March of 2020, Whitmer shuttered much of the economy, claiming such actions would slow the virus' spread and prevent hospital overcrowding. On Nov. 15, 2020, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon issued an “emergency order” that banned some gatherings and enacted an initial 15-day ban on indoor dining that extended to 75 days.
The Iron Pig initially complied but reopened indoor service on Nov. 24th before Blackout Wednesday – ostensibly the year’s biggest bar night. On or near Dec. 1, the Health Department, Michigan Liquor Control Committee (MLCC), and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDHHS) suspended the Iron Pig’s liquor license and food license and enacted fines about $5,000.
The Iron Pig appealed to the 46th Circuit court, which focused on the drastic scope of Gordon's orders.
“All told, the 8-page order immediately imposed requirements on nearly every aspect of Michiganders’ lives, even within the confines of their own homes, and severely curtailed operations across nearly every sector of the public and private business within the state,” Judge Colin G. Hunter wrote.
The ruling says the statute gave Gordon broad power to shutter activity of 10 million people statewide if he finds it necessary, such as an “obesity epidemic” or an “opiate epidemic.”
“Regardless, the clear point is that the unexercised, but available use of the Director’s authority could conceivably reach and effect each and every political, social, moral, or other societal problem if only the Director determines that the concern can now be categorized as an “epidemic,” and that the Director believes that control of the epidemic is necessary to protect public health,” Hunter wrote.
Hunter described the “emergency order” as “clearly an unconstitutional delegation of power from the Legislative to the Executive branch” and “severed” the rule from Michigan’s public health code.
Following the financial trajectory of Nov. 2020 of only selling takeout, restaurant owner Ian Murphy says they were “going bankrupt” and “would have lost everything.”
“I’ve got a $5,00 lease payment due by the end of the month,” Murphy told The Center Square in a phone interview. “How the heck am I going to make that and pay my employees and pay my taxes and pay my utilities?” It became a no-win situation if we were going to stay on that trajectory.”
Whitmer issued nearly 200 Executive Orders in 2020, some that required restaurants to collect contact tracing information from customers or reduce capacity to various levels before shuttering indoor dining altogether, which Murphy called a “one-two punch.”
Operating on a week-to-week basis while handling a labor shortage, supply chain problems, and constantly changing executive orders together composed the “most challenging time in my 22 years of operating businesses,” Murphy said.
In 2017, Murphy and his wife, who works at the restaurant, took a second mortgage on their house to start the business that now employs up to 25 people.
“Our business is our family; our kid,” Murphy said.
Murphy says the penalties imposed by the MLCC, MDARD, and the Ingham County judge are also void.
It’s a state holiday, so the state health department hasn’t responded to a request for comment.
On Oct. 2, 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court tossed many of Whitmer’s COVID-19 orders for a similar reason, saying the authorizing statute “unlawfully delegates legislative power to the executive branch.”