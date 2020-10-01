(The Center Square) – The failures of two mid-Michigan dams in May has exposed major flaws in the state’s ability to prepare for and respond to such catastrophes, according to an Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO) review submitted Thursday to the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force.
ASDSO concluded dam safety in Michigan, administered by the state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), is understaffed and underfunded.
Additionally, ASDSO noted Michigan should have provided grants and low-interest loans to assist private owners to perform necessary repairs and maintenance of aging and unsafe dams.
“National experience has demonstrated that a state organized and funded program for grants and low interest loans is critical to achieving real progress in rehabilitating publicly owned dams,” the ASDSO report states.
“We recommend the establishment of an effective revolving loan program to provide grants and low interest loans to public owners of high hazard dams in need of rehabilitation. These types of programs have accomplished much in many states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and others.”
ASDSO also noted Michigan has not rigorously enforced dam safety regulations to the detriment of public safety and the environment.
ASDSO conducted its review at the bequest of EGLE after the privately owned Edenville and Sanford dams failed after days of heavy rain, forcing 11,000 residents to evacuate, damaging or destroying 2,500 structures, and causing an estimated $200 million in property damage. The dams are two of four private owned dams owned by Boyce Hydro, but the Four Lakes Task Force, a nonprofit organization, is seeking to assume possession through eminent domain.
ASDSO was formed after President Jimmy Carter declared a national emergency after 39 people died when the Kelly Barnes Dam failed in Toccoa Falls, Ga., in November 1977. The organization conducted its first organizational meetings in 1983.
“The ASDSO report acknowledges the decades of underinvestment in infrastructure in Michigan, which includes many dams that, if they failed, would put downstream residents’ lives in jeopardy,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said in a statement. “We, along with the Task Force members, will take a close look at the many thoughtful recommendations in the report and welcome working collaboratively with the Legislature and other stakeholders to strengthen Michigan’s Dam Safety Program while also holding owners accountable for safely operating their dams.”
EGLE assumed regulatory oversight of the Edenville Dam after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked Boyce Hydro’s license to generate hydroelectricity in 2018. An October 2018 EGLE (then called the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality) inspection report authored by hydrologist Jim Pawloski rated the dam in “fair condition.”
ASDSO also recommended the EGLE Dam Safety Program add three senior dam safety engineers and an equal number of junior safety engineers for a total of 11 employees. The program currently consists of two dam safety engineers (with another hiring scheduled) and one supervisor. The 2021 budget signed by Whitmer this week includes funding for two additional engineers.
ASDSO cited The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) 2018 Report Card for Michigan’s Infrastructure and the 21st Century Infrastructure Commission Report, which gave Michigan a grade of C- and said “Michigan must make more progress to address dams in need of repair or removal. Expanded funding is needed to provide additional staffing for the (EGLE) Dam Safety Unit, and for resources for dam owners to address dam repair or dam removal projects.”
ASCE noted Michigan required approximately $227 million in state funding over 20 years to support maintenance and removal of dams.