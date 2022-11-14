(The Center Square) – Detroit is in the top three cities for highest inflation in the nation, according to a study released by WalletHub.
U.S. cities were ranked using two key metrics derived from the Consumer Price Index that measured Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 22 metropolitan statistical areas. MSA data from two months prior and one year prior was weighted against the most recently collected BLS data. The results provide what WalletHub says is “a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the short and long term.”
The top three cities listed in “Cities Where Inflation Is Rising the Most” are Phoenix, Miami, and Detroit.
Inflation in the Detroit-Dearborn area of Michigan rose 1.1% over the past two months and increased 8.5% over the same month last year. For comparison, the first-ranked Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale region of Arizona experienced a 1.4% increase in the latest month compared with two months prior and a 12.1% increase in the latest month compared with a year ago.
The top five list is rounded out by Seattle and Anchorage, respectively. The bottom five cities where inflation is rising the least in the survey are New York, St. Louis, Denver, Washington and Houston.
Christopher Ball, associate professor of economics at Quinnipiac University, blames U.S. inflation on government spending in 2020 and 2021.
“In an effort to save the economy during the Covid pandemic, the U.S. government increased spending by 50% in 2020 and again by 44.4% in 2021,” Ball said in response to a WalletHub questionaire. “The money supply increased by about 25% in 2020 and 16% in 2021. That means, relative to 2019, spending increased by 116%, and the money supply increased by 45% over two years. That is an unprecedented increase in government fiscal and monetary stimulus both.”
Ball continued: “To put that into perspective, we increased spending by only 10% and the money supply by about 8% during the Great Financial Recession of 2008/09. That seemed very high at the time and was widely seen as leading to the burst of inflation we saw in 2011 when inflation reached 3.8%. That inflation seemed high at the time, but the Fed had already been cutting back on money growth (it was down to 2.5% already in 2010) and so inflation slowed soon after and we averaged 2% inflation from 2010 until the pandemic,” he said.
Ball noted the U.S. government sporadically printed money at 10% to 13% annually during the double-digit inflation of the 1970s. By comparison, the federal government continued to print money at 24% in March 2021, which he said was the “fastest rate of money growth since the Fed’s founding in 1913.”
Ball warns the government must be careful to implement policies to curb inflation without triggering a recession.
“We are unfortunately just entering the painful period now in terms of inflation, higher interest rates, and – soon – rising unemployment as well.”
Increasing interest rates may reduce inflation in the long run, Ball said, but it also sends shock waves throughout the economy.
“American households are seeing credit card rates rise, auto loan costs rise, student loan rates rise, housing loan rates rise, and so on. That hurts,” he said. “American businesses see loans, capital financing, payroll financing, and all other financing getting more expensive. Banks raise rates, lend more cautiously and businesses take fewer risks…. [T]hose in the lowest income categories and those with fixed incomes are hit hardest by both inflation and higher interest rates.”
Ball said the road forward will be difficult, and the nation is a long way from what he called “normal.”
“When raising interest rates is combined with slowing money growth and fiscal spending restraint, inflation should fall quickly, especially if everyone believes our government is committed to those things over the long term. In that case, inflation might be slowing next year and we only need to get interest rates up to 4-5%,” he said.