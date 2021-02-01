(The Center Square) – Monday, 75 days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her “three-week pause” on indoor dining, some restaurants have reopened.
Others chose not to fully reopen since they would have to limit capacity to 25% or 100 people and close by 10 p.m.
Previous industry restaurant surveys said roughly 75% of establishments would reopen at 25% capacity.
Scott Ellis, the executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA), said the 25% capacity restriction hurts bars and restaurants the most.
“We know we can do it safely,” Ellis said. “If they’re six feet apart, like we’ve been doing since June with 50% [capacity], to me, that’s a no-brainer that we can get back to that.”
Lansing Brewing Company can hold up to 700 people, Ellis said, and has three separate rooms — including one that’s 7,000 square feet — but is still limited to 100 people.
“We’re excited that we’re reopen,” Ellis said. “But we are concerned about how long it will be like this, and when will it expand.”
He added that the 10 p.m. curfew doesn’t work well for sports events like the SuperBowl.
Ellis said they prefer a midnight curfew, but are happy to be back to serving customers.
“I think the [Whitmer] administration is seeing that we have to manage this economy as well,” Ellis said. “That this industry has been hurt so bad, and there’s only so much money you can give restaurants.”
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow has advocated for prioritizing hospitality workers in the vaccination schedule.
“We maintain that there is no faster way to build back better than through the systematic, expedited vaccination of Michigan’s hospitality industry,” Winslow said in a statement. “Michigan hotels and restaurants represent 10% of the state’s GDP and more than 12% of its workforce, yet have lost 3,000 restaurants and more than 200,000 jobs since the onset of the pandemic.”
Ellis encouraged Michiganders to be kind to servers and staff when revisiting restaurants.
“We encourage everybody to get out and be mindful and respectful to the servers and the people working,” Ellis said, adding that patrons should be conscientious of how long they take up a table.
Ellis said they look forward to opening again at half capacity.
Now only one state, Washington, still bans indoor dining statewide, but there’s a range of restrictions on indoor dining statewide.
Indiana has no capacity restrictions for dine-in service, although spacing tables six-feet apart and masks are required.
Ohio established a 10 p.m. curfew for alcohol sales but has no capacity restrictions as long as other public health guidelines like masks are met.
Michigan Health and Human Services spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin warned that state guidance marks dine-in service as a high-risk COVID-19 activity.
“As restaurants reopen for indoor dining, we ask Michiganders to please remember unmasked, indoor activities like dining and drinking are still a source of high risk when it comes to COVID-19,” Sutfin wrote in an email.
“The safest course remains to support your favorite restaurant with carryout, delivery or outdoor dining. However, if you do go out, please remember to wear your mask when not actively eating or drinking, social distance by 6 feet or more and wash your hands often.”