(The Center Square) – Swedish furniture giant IKEA Tuesday donated $1.2 million to Michigan’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative, the largest donation to the fund.
“Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses have done their part to slow the spread of the virus, but the fight is not over yet. I am grateful that IKEA has stepped up during this difficult time to ensure we have the funding we need to provide critical services to Michiganders impacted by COVID-19,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release.
“This donation will be crucial to saving lives and providing much-needed support throughout our COVID-19 response.”
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative leverages federal resources, including Federal Emergency Management Agency funds that require a match to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer's office said donations provide food and water, education support for children, and personal protective equipment.
“We are appreciative of the ongoing support from the state of Michigan, including the unemployment funds paid to our co-workers who were furloughed in the early weeks of the pandemic,” IKEA Retail U.S. President Javier Quiñones said in a statement.
“People are the heart of our business, and the state unemployment benefits helped IKEA U.S. co-workers during a difficult time. We now have a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, and we’ve decided to ‘pay it forward’ to support the ongoing COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative in our local communities.”
Ford Motor Company partnered last week with the state to donate 1.5 million masks to low-income schools, Detroit, some health centers, and COVID-19 testing sites and other organizations.
Other private businesses, including CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, have helped expand Michigan’s testing capacity since March.