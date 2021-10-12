(The Center Square) – Police say roughly 300 people attended a Tuesday rally at the Michigan Capitol seeking a forensic audit of the 2020 election, which was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
State Reps. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, and Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, who is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Fred Upton, spoke at the event. Carra said there were “major problems” in the 2020 election that could only be saved through a forensic audit.
Kristina Karamo, a Trump-endorsed candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, claimed the 2020 election was rigged and that she saw fraud happen. “How much fraud is OK?” she asked the crowd.
Several people agreed, waving signs that showed a picture of Jesus, captioned, “I saw what you did with those ballots.”
“Stop the steal,” another sign said.
Former Sen. Patrick Colbeck said the hundreds of people attending a rally nearly a year after the election was evidence that many people believe there were major problems in the 2020 election.
“This is not about partisan politics,” Colbeck told The Center Square. “It’s not about Trump versus Biden. There are a lot of Trump supporters here, obviously. But ultimately, this is about getting the integrity of our elections restored.”
The Michigan House and Senate have passed several bills aiming to provide election integrity, which Colbeck called “optics.”
“It’s up to we the people to hold public officials accountable for their oaths of office,” Colbeck said. “We have a Constitutional right to audit statewide election results.”
Colbeck called for a forensic audit.
“We want to make sure our laws are upheld,” Colbeck said. “If we don’t follow our laws, we’re no different than any banana republic in Central America or South America, and I have a lot of pride in my country and I don’t want to see us go that way.”
Republican gubernatorial candidates Garret Soldano and Ryan Kelly attended the rally. Soldano has traveled the state twice in his campaign and said he heard a recurring theme: People won’t vote because they believe the vote won’t count.
“This is a bipartisan issue right now,” Soldano said in an interview. “We need to make sure our elections have integrity from here on out. That’s why we’re all demanding a full forensic audit. We want to find out if there were shenanigans in the last election. If there wasn’t, great. We just restored voter confidence, and let’s move on and make this system as best as we can.”
Soldano supported the election reform packages pushed by the GOP-led Legislature to enforce stricter voter ID methods.
“No system is perfect. We’re not claiming that all the bills they want to get through will make the system perfect,” Soldano said. “But we need to constantly adapt and overcome any perceived challenges and I feel like there are tons of bills that do exactly that.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed several of those bills and has pledged to veto the rest, saying they aim to suppress valid votes.
On Monday, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced election fraud charges related to the 2020 election. Two of the people were caught before they voted, but one person successfully double-voted and was caught.
Dennis Gatlin, a rally attendee, said he didn’t know if widespread voter fraud swung the election for President Joe Biden, but he and many people saw “shenanigans.” Gatlin called it an “American” issue because all parties should care about election integrity. “We need clear transparency underlying exactly what took place,” he said.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, has said the 2020 election was the most secure in history.
“It is disgraceful to see the former president and his enablers in the Michigan Legislature continue to undermine faith in what was a successful, secure election, executed exceptionally well by over 1500 clerks and affirmed by more than 250 audits conducted by professional election officials from both sides of the aisle," Benson said in a statement.
"By lying to the people of Michigan, these ‘leaders’ put their own partisan ambitions ahead of the truth and the needs of our state and country. Their goal is to cause so much frustration and confusion that people give up, disengage, stop voting and thereby stop holding them accountable."