(The Center Square) – Eight days before the 2020 presidential election, more than 1.5 million Michiganders have cast their absentee ballot.
But it isn’t clear when voters will know the winner of all races, depending on how close the races are.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s spokesman, Jake Rollow, said they expect all jurisdictions will count all ballots by Nov. 6.
“Ballots are counted by local jurisdictions," Rollow wrote in an email. "Although the Bipartisan Policy Center recommends clerks have at least seven days to pre-process absentee ballots before Election Day, the Michigan State Legislature allowed only 10 hours and only to some clerks. “
On the other hand, they could finish earlier.
“The complete unofficial counts could come sooner due to the exceptional work of local election clerks, and the state’s recruitment of more than 30,000 election workers and provision of automatic envelope openers and additional ballot tabulation machines to make tabulation more efficient,” Rollow said.
Nearly 3 million Michiganders requested absentee ballots.
“Only the absentee ballots received by 8 p.m. on November 3 can be counted, and voters should not risk possible postal delays this close to the deadline,” Benson said in a statement last week.
“Voters who already have their absentee ballot should hand-deliver it to their city or township election clerk’s office or ballot drop box. Voters who still plan to request an absentee ballot should visit their clerk’s office to make the request in person, and fill out and submit the ballot all in one trip.”
Registered voters can request absentee ballots and submit them early at their local clerk’s office or a dropbox through 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Eligible citizens can register to vote at their local clerk’s offices through Nov. 3, and must bring proof of residency to register, and can also vote an absentee ballot early at the clerk’s office on the same visit.
Voters can find their clerk's office and ballot drop box locations and track their absentee ballot by clicking here.
Benson has also distributed personal protective equipment to jurisdictions across the state, as well as protocols for hygiene and social distancing.