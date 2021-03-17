(The Center Square) – The GOP-dominated Michigan House and Senate again passed roughly $650 million for a GOP COVID-19 recovery package.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, previously vetoed the aid. It’s unclear if she will a second time.
Senate Bill 114 seeks to deposit $150 million into the unemployment compensation fund and provide $405 million of business tax relief.
The Senate also concurred with SB 29, which seeks to appropriate $86.8 million of federal funds for nonpublic schools and $10 million to reimburse parents for summer school expenses, items Whitmer also vetoed.
If signed into law, the bill would increase State School Aid Fund spending in FY 2019-20 by $8 million by fully paying school lunch and breakfast costs, according to the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency.
Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, pushed an unsuccessful amendment for SB 114 that would have allocated all federal funding for food and rental assistance. Roughly $2 billion of federal money is still unallocated.
Hurting Michiganders have been caught in the political crossfire as Republicans and Democrats have fought for over a year over how to stop the COVID-19 pandemic and protect Michiganders without crushing businesses.
The GOP has sued Whitmer over her pandemic powers and denied her appointees, while Whitmer has vetoed millions in COVID-19 recovery aid.
Michiganders are still waiting on relief.
Republicans claim Whitmer has attempted to fight the COVID-19 pandemic alone, sidelining lawmakers as she issued nearly 200 executive orders with emergency pandemic powers she’s held for a year.
Democrats argue the GOP is holding hostage billions in federal funding, handicapping Michigan’s recovery because they refuse to work with Whitmer.
Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., D-East Lansing, called the second passage of the bills “the definition of insanity,” expecting a different outcome from the same legislation.
Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, countered that the definition of insanity is Whitmer fighting the COVID-19 pandemic without lawmakers.
“Being seated at the table gives us the ability of our three leaders to come together and have a discussion, a debate on this pandemic, on our budget, and our policy, and make a decision together,” Stamas said on the Senate floor. “Let’s go! I’m ready for the invitation.”
After the session, Irwin tweeted, “Michigan Republicans refuse to meet with and negotiate with the Governor over and over. Then they complain that she won't negotiate while they sit on billions of dollars meant for our people."
It's almost like they run for office saying gov't doesn't work and then they prove it.”