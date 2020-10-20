(The Center Square) – House Republicans on Tuesday pitched a “Comeback Roadmap” they said would give Michiganders more certainty and control to determine a county-level, data-driven COVID-19 response.
“This is a data-driven plan that will work in partnership with the medical community to shape the best COVID-19 responses for Michigan. Those responses may vary from place to place as the prevalence of the virus and other local conditions may vary,” Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, said.
“This approach aligns with the feedback I’ve heard from local health experts about the importance of more community-based strategies to keep the curve flattened while protecting lives and livelihoods across our state.”
Frederick led a workgroup to refine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down many of them as unconstitutional.
Rep. Julie Calley, R- Portland, said the plan would allow Michiganders to understand why health officials tweak restrictions.
The plan includes five health metrics for local public health experts to follow when devising COVID-19 policies:
- Case rate: The number of confirmed community spread cases over a 14-day period must be below 55 cases per 1 million people.
- Positivity rate: The rate of positive tests related to community spread over a 14-day period must be below 5%.
- Surge and hospital capacity: Hospitals must be able to handle a 20% surge in admissions or patient transfers, and they must be below a 25% hospitalization increase in the previous 14 days.
- Sufficient PPE supply: Local health facilities must have at least a two-week supply of personal protective equipment on hand.
- Ability to test for COVID-19: Counties must be able to test 15 people per 10,000 residents per day and turn around test results in three days or less.
If a county’s data exceeds the above metrics, local public health officials could intervene with more restrictions.
“The health of Michiganders should never be politicized – and this plan ensures politics has no place in determining the state’s response to COVID-19,” Rep. Graham Filler, R- DeWitt, said.
The plan mirrors best practices in California, Colorado and Indiana, in consultation with Michigan medical professionals.
“Our plan is the proper response regardless of whether COVID cases are rising, falling or stable because it accounts for all of these scenarios – prioritizing health and safety, transparency and consistency,” Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, said. “This is all based on clear guidance and science-based decision-making.”
Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R- Norton Shores, said the plan would entrust a local approach to enact best practices.
“Top-down, one-size-fits-all mandates leave people confused and without hope,” VanWoerkom said. “This plan gives communities something to strive and work together toward.”
Frederick said they’re consulting with Whitmer on the bill package, which should be filed this week.
“But we do enter this process in a good faith status, and this is not only what our courts expect but more importantly what the public expects – that we work together across … party lines,” Frederick told reporters.
Frederick said Republicans have been left out of the decision-making process for seven months.
“It’s been deeply difficult for me as a legislator, asked to represent over 90,000 people, to not have answers to basic questions when they ask ‘why' or ‘how long’ – and you’re seeing in our communities a growing cynicism from that," he said.