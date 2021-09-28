(The Center Square) – Michigan House Republicans on Tuesday announced the beginning of a plan to fix long-standing problems within the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).
The plan lists six “solutions” of bills being drafted. One includes the creation of a new independent citizens’ advocate to hold the UIA accountable and serve as a point of contact for Michiganders seeking jobless benefits.
Another feature would limit the UIA to a one-year window to collect improperly paid benefits from claimants, which doesn’t apply to fraud. The idea follows the UIA retroactively billing about 700,000 Michiganders for benefits it had already disbursed. Some college students were handed bills of as high as $27,000.
Another bill would enact new rules requiring the UIA to complete and review claims determinations within 10 business days and provide complete case files when submitting information to an administrative law judge who often makes appeals decisions.
Other measures would require the UIA to tell the independent citizens’ advocate how many cases have been appealed that can delay cases indefinitely, and require the UIA to provide accurate and timely data of the Unemployment Trust Fund easily accessible to the public.
The UIA has been under fire since March 2020 when the unemployment rate spiked to 22.7% in April, topping the state’s unemployment rate from the Great Recession while the state shuttered in-person unemployment offices as well as much of the economy.
After more than 17 months of struggling, UIA employees or people affected by the agency’s decisions have frequently testified and worked with the House Oversight Committee and its chair, Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland.
“What we have seen with the agency is that they’ve been against change this whole time,” Johnson said. “There are systematic problems going on there, and yet, they don’t want to change. And that’s the issue here.”
While some Michiganders have been told to repay benefits they were supposed to be eligible for, others are trying to stop the UIA from paying out benefits to fraudsters. Since March 15, 2020, Michigan has disbursed nearly $39 billion to 3.41 million claimants. It’s unclear how much of that was fraudulent.
“Our goal is to make sure that we’re going to have an unemployment agency that works for the people of Michigan,” Johnson said.