(The Center Square) – A group of Michigan GOP representatives sent a letter to the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), asking the group to immediately withdraw from the National School Boards Association (NSBA).
The 35 GOP legislators cited a Sept. 29 NSBA letter to the Biden administration, which “deeply concerned” them about the future of public education in Michigan. In that letter, the NSBA told the Biden administration some parents' actions pushing back against Critical Race Theory, mask mandates, and other flashpoints in schools were "the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism.”
NSBA later apologized in another letter.
“On behalf of the NSBA, we regret and apologize for the letter. To be clear, the safety of school board members, other public school officials and educators, and students is our top priority, and there remains important work to be done on this issue,” the NSBA wrote. “However, there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter. We should have had a better process in place to allow for some consultation on a communication of this significance.”
Despite the apology, The GOP claim the NSBA coordinated with the White House and Department of Justice Officials behind the scenes and called the apology “clearly insincere.”
“The resulting memo that followed this letter directed the DOJ to collaborate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and federal, state, and local law enforcement to probe and potentially prosecute parents as ‘domestic terrorists’’, the GOP letter said. “The NSBA letter falsely claimed school boards were ‘under immediate threat’ from attendees and parents at local meetings across the United States. The memo also referred to parents and stakeholders as ‘extremist hate organizations showing up at school board meetings.’ These ridiculous accusations cannot be allowed to represent the views of the Michigan Association of School Boards.”
For the GOP, this was one step too far.
“Parents deserve better than this from their local schools,” the letter concluded. “The NSBA’s view of them as ‘domestic terrorists’ is offensive to millions of Michigan families who are properly invested in their children’s lives. There is simply no evidence to justify that accusation, and the MASB cannot hold on to it.“