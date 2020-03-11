(The Center Square) – The Michigan House of Representatives has passed more than $320 million in supplemental spending for fiscal year 2019-2020.
Two bills will be kicked back to the Senate where, if passed, will land on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.
The House passed Senate Bill 151, 99-6, which appropriated $312 million to programs across the state.
Those adjustments would authorize 63 additional full-time equivalent positions if enacted.
The bill would pump $16 million into Pure Michigan.
About $25 million is planned to fund response and preparation for the coronavirus. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced two presumptively confirmed cases Tuesday.
About $15 million was funneled to Going Pro, which provides employer-based training grants for skilled trades, $5 million went to environmental cleanup, and $35 million to the Michigan Reconnect program aimed to provide residents ages 25 and older without a college degree to receive an associate degree or certificate at certain institutions.
The bills could restore partial funding for programs impacted by Whitmer’s vetoes last year.
Proponents cheered the projects, while others pointed out “pork spending.”
State Rep. Douglas Wozniak, R- Shelby Township, voted for the package.
“These are investments into our state’s workforce and job providers,” Wozniak said in a statement regarding Pure Michigan and Going Pro. “There is data showing these two programs pay dividends for our state and people throughout it, and I was pleased to help provide them with the funding necessary to keep them viable.”
Rep. Steve Johnson, a Wayland Republican, called Tuesday “a bad day for Michigan’s taxpayers.”
“Obviously there’s some good stuff in there, but as a whole, if you look at it, it's a lot of wasteful spending,” Johnson told The Center Square.
He said the process was rushed, estimating the legislators saw the bill 10-15 minutes before voting on the over $100 million plan that didn't go through the committee process.
“This is not how taxpayer money should be spent,” he said. “It should be an open, transparent process that’s focused on truly the fundamentals of government: making sure that we’re putting the money where the residents of Michigan expect it to go.”
The bill also reserves $5 million for high water infrastructure and shoreline repair.
And it includes $25 million toward the settlement payment of John Does v Department of Corrections, the juvenile sexual assault lawsuit that Attorney General Dana Nessel settled in February for $80 million.
Another $1 million would fund the Church Clergy Abuse investigation.
There’s $37 million reserved for 85 Michigan Enhancement Grants that target Gogebic, Michigan's works retirement costs, libraries, cameras around the Capitol, and other projects.
The House passed Senate Bill 373 101-4, which seeks to inject $8 million in K-12 appropriations and $1 million into higher education. That includes $2 million to the Pre-K and K-3 Michigan Education Corps, $2 million to support locally-grown fruits and vegetables in school lunches, and $250,000 to the Children's Choice Initiative to improve reading rates for dyslexic children.
The current state budget sits at $59.9 billion, according to the State Budget Office. This package, if enacted, will bump the total budget to $60.2 billion.
The Senate could pass the bills on Thursday, and Whitmer has indicated that she supports the legislation.