(The Center Square) – The Michigan House approved a bipartisan plan to allow college student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness.
Two former college athletes, state Reps. Brandt Iden, R-Oshtemo Township, and Joe Tate, D-Detroit, sponsored House Bills 5217-18, respectively.
Iden previously told The Center Square that this package would override the current National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) ban on student-athlete compensation.
“This is all about treating all students fairly – including our student-athletes,” Iden said in a statement.
“This long overdue reform will ensure they have the ability to go out and promote themselves – using their likeness or image – to make a few extra dollars, just like their classmates are allowed to do. This is a change that should have been made years ago nationwide, but Michigan simply cannot wait on the NCAA to get its act together any longer.”
NCAA divisions are expected to adopt new likeness rules that will take effect at the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year.
“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” President of Ohio State and NCAA Board Chair Michael V. Drake said in an April statement.
Iden played tennis at Kalamazoo College, where he coached tennis lessons but couldn’t advertise his status as an athlete.
Tate played as an offensive lineman for Michigan State University before entering the NFL for two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams and Atlanta Falcons.
He said that any other person but student-athletes are allowed to charge for their services.
“Someone can set up a signing at their store and charge $25 per inscription, but the student-athlete providing that signature or inscription gets nothing under current NCAA bylaws,” Tate previously said.
“Athletes who are struggling to get by and unable to even have a little walking around money are going to be able to enter into the market through their current craft, and that’s a positive and just development.”
If enacted into law, the bills would allow agents to contract with student-athletes, which is currently illegal in Michigan.
The bills move to the state Senate for further consideration.
California passed similar legislation last year.