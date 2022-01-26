(The Center Square) – The Michigan House voted 75-26 to pass a trio of bills that aim to ban the use of electronic devices while driving.
House Bills 4277, 4278, and 4279 would prohibit using an electronic device – including pagers, laptops, and phones while driving.
"Michigan’s roads are still far too dangerous," bill sponsor Rep. Mari Manoogian, D- Birmingham, said on the floor. “Too many Michiganders are not making it home at the end of the day.... As a body, it is up to us to do everything we can to keep Michigan safe."
Rep. John Reilly, R-Oakland Township, called the bill the "big hand of government" impeding civil liberties.
"We have a love affair with safety," Reilly said. "Liberty has an element of risk. We can’t have both.... My question would be: When does this end?”
Other Republicans backed the plan.
“Time and time again, we see tragic automobile accidents due to distracted drivers – oftentimes due to cell phone use,” Rep. Joe Bellino of Monroe said in a statement. “Distracted driving reform is clearly needed in our state. It’s time to change the culture of driving.”
The legislation aims to prohibit drivers from viewing social networking sites, viewing or recording a video.
In 2016, 12,788 crashes in Michigan involved distracted driving, resulting in 43 fatalities and 5,103 injuries.
However, the bills just target electronic device use while driving, which encompasses a small sliver of all distracted driving when counting screaming children, changing the radio station, or a spooked dog scurrying near the gas pedal.
For example, in 2017, the Traffic Crash Reporting System recorded 5,065 crashes related to electronic devices but more than 7,000 crashes associated with “other activity” inside the vehicle, which the bills don’t address.
A first violation penalty is a $100 civil fine or 16 hours of community service. A second or subsequent offense raises the penalty to a $250 civil fine or 24 hours of community service, or both. If the distraction coincided with an accident, all civil fines would double.
The court could suspend for up to 90 days the driver’s license of an individual found responsible for three or more civil infractions under section 602b within three years.
The bill would require six months to phase in the program, which would be re-evaluated after five years.
Critics say the rule would be hard to enforce and wouldn’t lower total distracted driving crashes.
In Michigan in 2016, The Michigan State Patrol Criminal Justice Information Center said only 15% of all distracted driving cases resulting in crashes involved cell phones.
The bills move to the Senate.