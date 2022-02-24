(The Center Square) – The Michigan House Oversight Committee on Thursday continued hearing testimony related to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s alleged abuse of its regulatory authority.
Thursday’s committee hearing was a continuation of last week’s hearing during which Port Huron City Manager James Freed said MIOSHA issued a “meritless” fine of $6,300.
This week’s hearing featured testimony from Don Badaczewski, an ombudsman with Plymouth-based automotive supplier Argent International, and Deb Sellis, Argent’s chief operating officer. The pair related how an employee’s failure to adhere to the company’s safety protocols resulted in a four-year battle with MIOSHA that has thus far cost the company $150,000.
The company was fined for unsafe working conditions. The initial MIOSHA fine of $2,500 was reduced to $1,500. Badaczewski, however, noted the company chose to fight MIOSHA due to admitting fault by paying the fine possibly would result in losing the 40-year-old company’s certification. This certification, he noted, is a requirement for Argent to perform work with the Big Three automakers.
Badaczewski also said admitting fault in an initial MIOSHA citation would mean considerably higher fines for any subsequent penalties. He said the company’s insurance rates would rise considerably if the company complied with the MIOSHA citation.
Although the employee involved in the accident admitted he ignored the company’s safety protocols for which he received training twice each year, MIOSHA stepped in to fine the company for the employee’s bruised and sore arm.
Two subsequent appeals by Argent were denied by MIOSHA, which prompted the company to retain legal counsel and present its case to an administrative law judge. The ruling favored Argent, and the judge issued a subpoena to MIOSHA to release all communications related to the case. The agency initially ignored the subpoena, but finally said it would only comply if Argent paid $141,000 for compiling the documents the company requested. Argent declined to pay the fee.
MIOSHA subsequently convened its board to hear the case, and overturned the administrative judge’s opinion.
“Four years down the road, and we’re still not there,” Badaczewski told the Oversight Committee.
“I have to say it was not an easy decision to come here,” he continued. “What I’d like to do at this time is to please consider me and Argent as whistleblowers. We’re here to inform the decisionmakers about what’s really happening, but we would like to have the protection of not being discriminated against or abused in the future for the testimony that I’m giving today.”