(The Center Square) – The Michigan House gave final approval to bills that aim to allow the expungement of some first time drunken-driving convictions.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign both bills, the Associated Press reports.
Lawmakers gave bipartisan support with a 92-16 vote for House Bills 4219 and 4220, which aim to allow the expungement of first-time operating while intoxicated (OWI) and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions in which no one was injured.
Thousands of Michiganders have gotten behind the wheel with an illegal blood-alcohol content level that ended in an arrest. If the arrest results in a conviction, that black mark usually stays on their record for life and can limit travel and career opportunities.
Whitmer previously pocket-vetoed similar bipartisan legislation without a stated reason, angering activists who pointed to a double-standard for Whitmer enacting into law the chance for some felonies to be expunged but not first-time DUI and OWI misdemeanors.
Under the bills, someone with a DUI or OWI must petition a court to wipe the charge, and then it’s left up to the judge. Law enforcement would still have a non-public copy of the record.
Safe & Just Michigan welcomed the vote.
“These bills represent a long-awaited chance for a fresh start for tens of thousands of Michiganders whose opportunities have been limited by a single old DUI conviction,” Safe & Just Michigan Executive Director John S. Cooper said in a statement. “Drunk driving is a serious problem in Michigan, but permanently limiting a person’s ability to work and drive based on a one-time, decades-old mistake does not make sense. People who can show that their DUI conviction was a one-time mistake should have an opportunity to make a fresh start.”
In 2019, there were about 30,000 arrests for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“After passing sweeping criminal record expungement and a number of other significant criminal justice reforms last session, Michigan lawmakers have carried that momentum forward and continued to successfully work together across the aisle with today’s passage of OWI expungement bills,” Michigan Municipal League External Affairs Director Alex Rossman said in a statement.
“These bills were thoughtfully crafted to address the varying concerns and considerations around this issue while ultimately allowing hundreds of thousands of Michiganders with one OWI offense to move on from their momentary mistake," Rossman continued. "With this new law, policymakers continue to open new doors to opportunity for state residents and acknowledge—and relieve—the problematic consequences of a criminal record long after a sentence is served, a lesson is learned and a behavior is changed.”