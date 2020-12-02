(The Center Square) – The Michigan House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee advanced a bill that would allow pari-mutuel wagering on horse races run in the past.
Senate Bill 0611 was introduced by Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint, in January 2019. The bill, if passed by the House and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, would permit licensed race tracks to allow pari-mutuel betting on past races.
The bill passed the Senate in December 2019. According to a Senate fiscal analysis, “The bill could result in additional costs to the Office of the Racing Commissioner, within the Michigan Gaming Control Board, and additional revenue to the State, by including a 1.0% tax on pari-mutual [sic] wagering.”
Pari-mutuel betting rewards those who participate in a betting pool rather than wagering directly against the race track. Those who wager on the top three finishers of a race win a percentage of the money bet on horses placing fourth and below. From that money, the licensed establishment also takes a commission.
Historical racing, or instant racing, is a system of electronic gambling on races that have been run already but are replayed.
“Horse racing has the potential to be a real economic driver in Genesee County, but we need to give the industry the opportunity to be successful,” Ananich said in a statement. "My bill will do just that.”
The senator continued: “Bringing historical horse racing to Swartz Creek would be a shot in the arm for local tourism, entertainment and agriculture sectors and, given the current difficult economic realities our communities face, we should be supporting every effort to safely draw in new business.”
Ananich represents Genesee County, which is home to the Swartz Creek Raceway. The race track had been closed since 2015, but the 108-acre facility was purchased in January 2019 by AmRace & Sports, a Kentucky entity. After failing to meet state gaming requirements, however, AmRace was unable to fulfill its goal to reopen for thoroughbred racing, and the facility is now stating online that it is permanently closed.
Northville Downs, in Northville, however, will feature 54 pari-mutuel dates in 2021.