(The Center Square) – A top GOP official resigned as the House Appropriations chair over the anticipated advancing of a roughly $1 billion spending bill that he called “reckless.”
Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, resigned as chair of the House Appropriations Committee as the state coffers hold $7 billion of taxpayer money.
“Increased government spending has fueled inflation and played a major part in the economic struggles we face today,” Albert said in a statement. “Additional spending would just make things worse. The measure the Legislature is considering today is reckless and irresponsible to taxpayers, and I will be voting against it.”
Albert said that lawmakers should instead “return money to Michigan taxpayers struggling with inflation.” However, lawmakers appear ready to continue a spending spree giveaway to large companies through the Strategic Outreach Attraction Reserve Fund to attract large projects and prepare future job sites for development.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pitched spending $500 million more taxpayer dollars on the SOAR fund that lawmakers have drained from $1 billion to about $200 million.
The supplemental details are unclear, but the spending appears to be between $750 million and $1 billion. The planned spending follows lawmakers spending $1 billion on pet projects in the $77 billion 2023 budget but provided no tax relief to Michiganders.
“I cannot support the supplemental budget measure that is before the Legislature today,” Albert said in a statement. “As I said at the beginning of this month -- now is not the time for the state to commit to spending more money. We are in the beginning stages of a global recession and we still don’t know how bad the economy will get in the coming months. We simply do not know if tax revenues will come into the state as we anticipated previously.”
House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, appointed Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Twp, to finish the 2021-22 legislation as House Appropriations Committee chair.
“It’s an honor to be given this opportunity by Speaker Wentworth to oversee our chamber’s budget committee for the remaining months of the term," Whiteford said in a statement. "I recognize that every dollar at our disposal belongs to the people of Michigan, and I feel a great sense of responsibility to ensure each dollar is spent wisely to make our state an even better place to live, work and raise a family."
The state has already finalized the fiscal year 2023 budget beginning on Oct. 1, so Whiteford will deliberate over any budget supplementals and will continue the SOAR oversight process.
Wentworth said that Albert did a “great job” as chair, and that the “entire state’s” financial stability is better because of his role.
“Under Thomas's leadership, we approved two state budgets that passed with broad bipartisan support, raised funding for schools and roads to the highest levels in state history without tax increases, and paid down billions of dollars in long-term debt that would have otherwise meant a bleak future for our children and grandchildren,” Wentworth said in a statement. “It is an outstanding record."