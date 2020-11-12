(The Center Square) – Hospital CEOs on Thursday warned Michiganders to take extra precautions during the holiday season.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have increased 100% over the past two weeks, according to Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) data.
A virtual news conference hosted by the Michigan Economic Recovery Council held Thursday included:
- Beaumont Health President and CEO John Fox
- Henry Ford Health System CEO Wright Lassiter III
- Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness
- Spectrum Health CEO and President Tina Freese Decker
- Michigan Health & Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters
- UP Health System Market President Gar Atchison
As of Thursday morning, 3,071 patients are currently hospitalized in Michigan due to COVID-19, double the number of people hospitalized a month ago.
All regions except southeast Michigan have seen record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Saginaw region now has the highest hospitalization rate per 100,000 people.
Michigan Health and Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters said that we are "squarely in the mix of a public health crisis."
Peters added: "If this continues in the coming weeks, we will surpass our all-time record high in terms of COVID in-patient hospitalization numbers here in the state of Michigan."
Michigan reported 6,008 new cases and 42 deaths on Wednesday.
The MHA urged Michiganders to reduce socialization, stay socially distanced, and wear a mask outside the home.
“Michigan is at a pivotal point in our fight against the spread of COVID-19,” MHA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Roth said in a statement.
“With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, the most effective prescription I can provide to Michiganders is to practice scientifically proven activities that slow the spread of COVID-19. I urge you to consider downsizing your Thanksgiving gathering this year. Limit your get-together to those that live within your home. If you do see other loved ones, wear a mask, maintain at least six feet of distance between others, avoid crowds and routinely wash hands. The upcoming holidays will challenge us all. The actions we take today can lead to full dining room tables for many more holidays to come.”
MHA CEO Brian Peters warned Michiganders to avoid social gatherings to prevent straining the health care system.
“A significant portion of the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations is related to smaller social gatherings without proper safety precautions,” Peters said in a statement. “The viability of our healthcare system depends on reducing the rate of community spread that is impacting our healthcare workforce. Michigan hospitals need the public’s cooperation to ensure all facilities are at the ready to provide care.”