(The Center Square) – Saving money into the pockets of Michigan families and retirees amid high inflation is the goal of tax plans unveiled this week in the Michigan Legislature.
Democrats introduced their way a day after Republicans. Both target the paycheck-to-paycheck workers, and seniors who have left the workforce and have a fixed income.
On Wednesday, House Republicans introduced a bill aiming to more than triple the earned income tax credit. Another piece of legislation reforms retirement taxes.
“Inflation has put Michigan families in a bind, and we’re working to make life more affordable for every Michigander,” House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, said in a statement.
Under House Bill 4008, seniors 67 years and older would be able to deduct $40,000 of all income from the state income tax or $80,000 for couples filing jointly. The plan would allow seniors aged 62 to 66 to deduct retirement income – $20,000 for individuals or $40,000 for joint filers. The new deduction amounts would increase with the rate of inflation.
HB4009 aims to increase the EITC from 6% to 20% of the equivalent federal credit, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022. This would allow tax filers to submit an amended return for the 2022 tax year and receive the credit.
The prior Legislature approved an increase to the tax credit that was vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
On Thursday, Democrats introduced legislation to repeal the retirement tax and increase the EITC.
The retirement proposal would exempt public pensions from the income tax, phased in over four years.
“Right now, families are facing the pinch and every dollar saved will make a difference, especially for our seniors and working families,” Whitmer said in a statement accompanying an announcement with Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and House Speaker Joe Tate. “Rolling back the retirement tax and boosting the Working Families Tax Credit will offer real, immediate relief to Michiganders. We will get these tax changes to put money back in people’s pockets done in the weeks ahead.”
The bill seeking to boost the EITC, which helps families with low to moderate incomes, moves the rate from 6% to 20% for the tax year after December 2022.
A report from the Office of Management and Budget shows total overpayments in the EITC program at $18.9 billion in fiscal year 2021, or 27% of the program’s total outlays.
Retiree advocates welcomed the plan.
“For far too long, the retirement tax has been a heavy burden on an already financially vulnerable population in our state and continues to this day to impact new waves of retirees,” AARP Michigan State Director Paula D. Cunningham said in a statement. “Millions of Michiganders who worked hard and played by the rules have seen their retirement undercut by this tax, forcing many to go back to work or delay retirement. AARP has fought this tax from the start and today we stand with the governor to repeal this tax and urge our state legislators to get it done.”