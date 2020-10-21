(The Center Square) – For the first time since March, Michiganders on Oct. 26 will be able to visit family inside residential care facilities in counties with a current risk level of A, B, C or D, if facilities have had no new cases within 14 days.
Counties rated “C” and “D” require visitors to pass a health evaluation before entering.
Visitation rules mirror a county’s risk level, found on the MI Safe Start Map.
Indoor visitation is banned when the county is at risk level E, which means an elevated incidence growth rate with average daily cases per million greater than 150 or a positivity rate greater than 20%.
As of Oct. 20, 32 counties are rated “E”.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon on Wednesday issued an Emergency Order under a 1978 law updating requirements for residential care facilities.
“As we grapple with both colder weather and rising cases, our task is to increase access to visitation in ways that do not increase the spread of the virus,” Gordon said in a statement. “Visitation is a substantial source of risk. This order provides a plan for visitation that mitigates risk and continues necessary protections in facilities across the state.”
The order limits communal dining and group activities consistent with Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidance and requires quick notification if an employee, resident or visitor tests positive for COVID-19.
Visits are by appointment only, and facilities may limit visit length, require visitors to log arrival and departure times, provide contact information, and pledge to notify the facility if they develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days.
The number of visitors per scheduled visit will be limited to two persons or fewer and will exclude visitors who are unwilling or unable to wear a mask.
Studies have shown the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes reflects the spread rate in the nursing home’s county.
“This is a delicate balance of trying to prevent the further spread of the virus while still allowing for family members and friends to visit their loved ones in residential care facilities,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a statement.
“I remain concerned about the increase in case levels across the state, so it will be vitally important that the order be followed closely in order to keep the facilities safe and prevent the spread of the virus.”
Local health department can also deem visitations unsafe.
Outdoor visitation is allowed statewide so long as the facility assures that the outdoor visitation area allows for social distancing and protection from the weather.
Facilities can require visitors to wear facemasks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times.
Visitors must socially distance in most circumstances.
However, visitors who are providing Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), medical services, or non-medical services requiring physical contact don’t have to socially distance while providing services.
Some diabetic residents have nearly lost toes because ADLS were originally banned from long-term care facilities.
End-of-life visitors may touch a resident who’s not COVID-19 positive if the visitor wears PPE, and the time spent within six feet of the resident is no longer than 15 minutes.
Violation of the order can be punishable by a civil fine of up to $1,000, a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, and/or a fine of not more than $200.