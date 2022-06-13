(The Center Square) – A Michigan county’s department of public health pulled a controversial family guide from its website.
The guide, which instructs parents on how to talk to their children aged 0 to 18 about sex and sexual habits, includes source material from Planned Parenthood.
The Ottawa Department of Public Health put out the guide “to assist you [parents] in opening the lines of communication.”
The 30-page document detailed for parents what experts defined as the normal sexual behaviors of children, how to use “TV to talk with your children about sex” and many other resources meant to lead to “more open and honest conversations.”
One page in the packet called “talk with your kids” said that parents should “reinforce that masturbation is natural and healthy” in 9-12 year olds, while 13-18 year olds should be informed where “they can access sexual and reproductive health care services.”
The guide begins by referencing the Power to Decide campaign, which is a nonprofit organization that promotes AbortionFinder.org and is funded by Plan B One-Step, Google and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The guide also links to a Planned Parenthood parent resource page, which warns parents about being "thoughtful" about how they dress and decorate their preschooler’s rooms.
“Putting daughters in pink princess rooms and boys in blue sports rooms before they’re old enough to choose for themselves can send the message that they have to like certain things because of their gender,” according to the guide.
Some parents had complained about the guide on social media. While the county's website page is said to be “under construction,” and it is not clear when the page was disabled. As of June 4, 2022, an older version of the page was archived to a secondary website.
On Friday, access to the link was removed.
The county's health department didn't respond to multiple emails requesting comment. Ottawa County Board Chairman Matt Fenske didn't respond to an email seeking comment.