(The Center Square) – A newly formed group of health care leaders called for $650 million of taxpayer money to address staffing shortages and incentives to recruit more health care workers.
The Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA), the Health Care Association of Michigan (HCAM), Michigan Association of Ambulance Services (MAAS), Michigan Community College Association (MCCA), and American Nurses Association of Michigan (ANA-MI) constitute the The Healthcare Workforce Sustainability Alliance.
“Michigan healthcare workers are the essential responders to the COVID-19 pandemic and, unfortunately, the healthcare staffing shortage that existed pre-pandemic has become significantly worse in recent months,” MHA CEO Brian Peters said. “Staffing at our hospitals is absolutely a crisis. With the support of our partners in the healthcare and education sectors, we are pleading with our Legislature to fund a future for the healthcare workforce that will help ensure lifesaving services are able to continue across our state.”
In more than 30 years of work, Peters said he hasn't seen staffing problems like this.
The group is calling on the state legislature to pass a $650 million supplemental to recruit and retain healthcare workers and a scholarship program to establish a workforce pipeline.
"The shortage of Michigan EMS heroes is getting worse by the day, and we desperately need more paramedics and EMTs in the field," Michigan Association of Ambulance Services Executive Director Angela Madden said. "The lack of training options has become a crisis for EMS and we're proud to work with our fellow healthcare partners to help get more workers into healthcare fields quickly."
The group hasn’t detailed how that money would be broken down by category. They want to fund a scholarship program to provide two years of scholarships to individuals pursuing a degree in a clinical healthcare field. The Future Healthcare Worker Scholarship Program would provide payments at qualifying institutions. The group estimated up to 25,000 students would qualify.
“The state of our healthcare system has a direct impact on the health of our future. We need lifesaving care and transport, which means we need people able to provide those services,” MCCA President Michael Hansen said. “Establishing a pipeline for these jobs by incentivizing students to go into and afford these careers is absolutely necessary to ensuring our communities stay healthy and appropriately staffed.”
Michigan hospitals have reached new record-high occupancy rates, requiring staff scheduling and adjustments daily to preserve patient care standards. The group said patients experience delays of sometimes several days waiting for transport between a hospital and a nursing home, in-patient psychiatric hospital or rehabilitation facility due to the shortage of qualified paramedics. Some hospitals must regularly divert ambulances away from their emergency departments, which delays emergent care, especially in Michigan’s many rural areas.
HCAM estimates it's lost nearly 11,000 employees, or 17% of its workforce. The group says 85% of its facilities have limited or halted new admissions.
“Working in long-term care is a calling, a fulfilling career that gives people a purpose,” HCAM President and CEO Melissa Samuel said. “Caregivers who have served on the front lines of a health crisis the world has not experienced in 100 years need and deserve our support. The pandemic has made an expected shortage of healthcare workers happen sooner and to a much worse degree. New admissions to skilled nursing facilities are being limited or halted because providers are taking a proactive measure to focus their care on current residents. We must address this workforce crisis to ensure our seniors have access to the care they need.”
Peters said vaccine mandates have had a “minimal” effect on their workforce.