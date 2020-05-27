(The Center Square) – After more than two months out of work, more than 350 cosmetology salons, spas, and barber shops in Michigan asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a letter Wednesday to return to work with safety precautions.
Whitmer temporarily shut down those close-contact services in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Safe Salons for Michigan Coalition said it developed an eight-step safe reopening plan with Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) officials.
“Michigan’s licensed cosmetologists, barbers and their team members are capable, ready, and excited to get back to work meeting the needs of our clients,” Lisa Dennison, a regional director for Michigan Supercuts and Cost Cutters salons, said in a statement.
“Our salons have always met detailed health and safety standards, and we’ve developed a comprehensive plan to go even further to keep everyone who walks through the door healthy. We urge Governor Whitmer to lift her ban on our jobs immediately.”
The coalition said its plan is modeled after 36 other states that currently allow hair salons to operate, including Ohio.
Those steps include:
- Daily health screenings for workers and appointment services keeping customers’ appointment and contact information for contact tracing
- Staggering entries into the stores and accepting appointment-only customers where possibly
- Social distancing for workers and clients and installing barriers between employees closer than six feet
- Safety precautions include washing work clothes daily, wearing eye protection for workers, and limiting client’s personal items
- Cleaning of merchandise before stocking, constant disinfection of work areas and instruments and disposal of single-use materials
- Workers will wear personal protective equipment at all times, and customers will be asked to wear masks and will be provided one if they don’t wear one
- Be willing to work with local health departments for contact tracing
- Deep cleaning each facility daily after closing with sanitizers approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to protect against COVID-19 spread
LARA spokesman David Harns said the coalition was created after the workgroup concluded on May 19.
“LARA was facilitating the Hair Salon and Barber Workgroup and worked with industry Stakeholders and business owners to develop requirements and best practice recommendations to help the cosmetology and barber establishments re-start safely,” Harns wrote in an email.
“Those requirements and recommendations are still working through the process for further consideration."
Caileigh Hoff is an owner of Xclusive Studio in Brighton, which has three chairs.
Hoff said she’s already taken safeguards preparing to reopen: she’s stocked up on personal protective equipment, will require clients to wear masks, and will operate only through appointments.
She said they will stagger appointment times to sanitize their stations, door handles, and more in between every customer.
Hoff said some of her customers have traveled to Ohio to get their hair done, and that she thinks her studio could safely take care of them.
“The coalition was grateful for the opportunity to work with state regulators in developing the plan; We now ask the Governor to let us implement it,” Hoff said in a statement.
“We work safely because the health of our clients and the health of salon, spa and barbershop workers like me are worth the effort. We’re ready to get back to our salons – regulated, sanitary environments – to properly protect ourselves and our clients. We’re ready to get back to work.”