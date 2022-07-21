(The Center Square) – The Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan and the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation sued to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mandating union wages on state construction projects.
Even though prevailing wage was repealed by the Legislature, Whitmer claimed the Department of Technology, Management and Budget could require state contractors and subcontractors to pay prevailing wages on projects above $50,000. No subsequent executive order was given.
“Our members are willing and ready to work. But in order to accommodate the prevailing wage requirements, contractors who are well qualified and have done good work would have to change their entire cost structure,” ABC of Michigan President Jimmy Greene said in a statement. “The state is under no obligation to use the lowest price, but they should at least know what the real cost of construction is. Instead, it has decided to pick winners and losers based on politics.”
ABC, whose members make up more than 80% of contractors in the state, argues that the governor violated the separation of powers by unlawfully reinstituting a policy that was repealed by voter-initiated legislation in 2018.
The lawsuit claims the reinstatement harms employers, contractors, suppliers, and taxpayers concurrent with rising inflation. The complaint says that instead of paying the highest quality bidder at the lowest cost, state policy will favor unionized labor at a much higher cost.
The only known public record of official instruction was the governor’s press release. The new prevailing wage requirements were, nevertheless, posted on the department’s website on March 1, 2022.
ABC says the prevailing wage requirement prevents many contractors from even bidding on state projects because of increased costs that include collecting and disseminating thousands of prevailing rates, enforcement costs, and administrative costs.
“In her latest act of unilateral governance, Gov. Whitmer has arbitrarily raised the price of state projects and cast thousand Michigan workers to the sidelines,” Steve Delie, the director of labor policy at the Mackinac Center, said in a statement. “These actions directly violate the separation of powers and circumvent the will of the people as expressed only four years ago.”
The Mackinac Center previously helped topple Whitmer’s unconstitutional exercise of her executive powers. In 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court declared Whitmer’s executive powers as “an unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”