(The Center Square) – Three groups representing Michigan’s local governments asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state leaders to share a portion of the approximately $3.8 billion slated for Michigan through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Michigan Municipal League (MML), the Michigan Association of Counties, and the Michigan Townships Association (MTA) announced the letter Monday.
The groups requested about $1.1 billion from the federal CARES Act be made available for local units of government with populations under 500,000 to reimburse eligible COVID-19 related expenses.
That amount is based on the nearly $800 million of federal funds granted to the state’s five largest municipalities with populations of 500,000 or more, the groups said.
MML Director of State and Federal Affairs Chris Hackbarth told The Center Square that the CARES Act language limits dollars given directly to only five local units of government out of 1,800: the city of Detroit, and Oakland, Wayne, Macomb and Kent counties.
The rest goes to the state.
“It’s important that the state share this money with the remainder of our local units because every city and village in Michigan is providing an even heightened level of service right now for their residents,” Hackbarth said, adding that the structure of Michigan’s local government funding limits sources of revenue.
State revenue sharing, the second-largest revenue source for multiple local governments in Michigan, is funded directly from state sales tax collection, Hackbarth said, which an estimate shows may drop by at least 50 percent next month.
“That will have a direct impact on that state aid for local governments in Michigan,” Hackbarth said. “Without that money, you’re going to see reductions in services, reductions in police and fire, emergency services, and reductions in public health services that are available.”
Hackbarth said the last recession hit local units of governments hard and they still haven’t recovered because of their funding mechanism.
MTA Executive Director Neil Sheridan agreed that local governments need additional funding.
“We are deeply appreciative of the CARES Act federal funding for our state as Michigan weathers unforeseeable impacts due to this crisis,” Sheridan said in a statement.
“However, it is imperative that our local governments are not left behind. An equitable distribution of the state’s CARES Act funding is crucial to the ability of our local governments to serve their communities, both now and as we emerge into the new unknown ‘normal’ following the crisis.”
The groups said they were willing to assist in defining local expenses that would qualify for reimbursement and the timeframe for drawing funds once federal guidelines are issued and the state received the money.