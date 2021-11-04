(The Center Square) – The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) filed a federal lawsuit against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that claims she failed to remove dead registrants from voter rolls and, further, failed to provide documents about any of her office's efforts to remove dead registrants from voter rolls.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday claims Michigan is violating Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993, which requires officials to “conduct a general program that makes a reasonable effort to remove the names of ineligible voters from the official lists of eligible voters.”
As of August 2021, The Foundation’s analysis says more than 25,975 deceased registrants are on Michigan’s voter rolls. Of those 25,975:
- 23,663 registrants have dead for five years or more
- 17,479 registrants have been dead for at least a decade
- 3,956 registrants have been dead for at least 20 years
The Foundation discovered one registrant who, if alive today, would be 100 years old. She died over two decades ago, but the analysis says she remains an active voter on Michigan’s voter rolls. The Foundation found her obituary from the Detroit Free Press.
“Defendant’s violations of the NVRA have harmed and continue to harm and frustrate the Foundation’s purpose of protecting the integrity of the electoral process, ensuring that accurate and current voter registration rolls are maintained, and educating the public about the same,” the lawsuit says.
The Foundation discovered another registrant who, if alive today, would be 108 years old. She also died more than two decades ago. The Foundation also found her obituary in the Detroit Free Press and her gravestone online.
Benson’s office hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment.
Before filling the suit, PILF says it notified Benson’s office of its findings of deceased registrants on the state’s voter rolls in September 2020 and November 2020 and that she violated the National Voter Registration Act.
“This case is about ensuring that deceased registrants are not receiving ballots,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “For over a year, we’ve shared specific data with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office about the alarming problem of deceased registrants on Michigan’s voter rolls. Secretary Benson has done nothing to resolve the problem and is even refusing to hand over public documents related to these failures. The failure to removed [sic] deceased registrants creates an opportunity for fraud and makes Michigan’s elections less secure.”
Tracy Wimmer, director of Media Relations, Michigan Department of State, responded to a media request from The Center Square.
"Michigan maintains its voter registration list in accordance with all state and federal laws, including provisions for deceased voters," Wimmer said. "We do not have further comment on pending litigation."