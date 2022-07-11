(The Center Square) – A group says it has collected more than enough signatures to place a question on the Nov. 8 ballot of whether abortion rights will be enshrined into state law.
The group, Reproductive Freedom for all, says it submitted a record 753,759 signatures, an amount that exceeds the minimum required amount of 425,059 valid signatures. The group tweeted Monday morning: “This victory is YOUR victory. Countless petitions, countless volunteer hours, countless miles driven to get every last signature, and *we finally did it.* Now, we are even closer to codifying reproductive rights here in MI once and for all!”
In June, the United States Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, which returned the power to regulate abortion to each state. The ruling triggered a 1931 state law criminalizing abortions as a felony. However, a temporary restraining order is keeping abortion legal in Michigan.
Separately, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sued to strike the 1931 law.
Attorney General Dana Nessel has vowed not to prosecute the 1931 abortion law, while most Republicans running against Nessel have said they will enforce it. The GOP-dominated Legislature has also sued to have the injunction thrown out and allocated $750,000 to defend the constitutionality of the 1931 law in court.