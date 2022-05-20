(The Center Square) – The Michigan Economic Development Corp. and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday announced they were disbursing $1,264,000 of taxpayer dollars for two projects in Battle Creek and Redford.
Both projects were approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund. The governor said the subsidies will create 184 new jobs, including 69 Bleistahl North American Limited Partnership positions in Battle Creek and 85 UTAC (formerly Millbrook Revolutionary Engineering Inc.) jobs in Charter Township of Redford.
“These investments are possible because we worked side by side last December to enact historic, bipartisan economic development legislation that has empowered us to compete for more dollars and jobs, including the $7 billion investment from GM we landed in January,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We will continue building on our leadership in mobility and electrification solutions by supporting business growth in our communities.”
Bleistahl manufactures powder metal valve train components for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The company’s new expansion includes adding a fourth shift and is anticipated to generate an $8.7 million capital investment.
According to Dun & Bradstreet, “Bleistahl North America Limited Partnership has 35 total employees across all of its locations and generates $7.91 million in sales (USD). (Sales figure is modelled). There are 18 companies in the Bleistahl North America Limited Partnership corporate family.”
Headquartered in France, UTAC operates eight automotive testing facilities throughout the world, including two in the United States. The company’s 2019 annual revenue was $710 million, and it generated another $165.8 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2020.
UTAC’s expansion of its existing facility is anticipated to generate $26.2 million of capital investment.