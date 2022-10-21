(The Center Square) – One of Michigan’s most prominent cities will spend $7.8 million of federal COVID relief on its homeless outreach team.
Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski told The Center Square the team of 14 – including police officers, firefighters, social workers, and others – canvass the community Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., to build relationships with the homeless, help them obtain services, and connect them to housing.
The team focuses on the city geographical areas and splits into reactive and proactive groups. The first group responds to calls, such as from a business owner who might find someone sleeping on the sidewalk, and the second goes into encampments to check on people.
“If we’re able to get people to that next stage and assist them in their needs and even desires, we’d count that as a success,” Wittkowski told The Center Square in a phone interview.
The Center Square obtained the city’s planned spending of $92 million of federal COVID relief via a records request. Grand Rapids has spent just over $3 million on the HOT as of Sept. 30.
The HOT helps, for example, by cleaning up hazardous encampments littered with needles. The team has a persons of interest list with whom they continually work, providing resources ranging from dog food and vaccinations to long-term sustainable housing or sleeping bags.
“It just depends on what people need, and we do our very best to plug those holes,” Wittkowski said.
The city started the HOT in April 2020 during the COVID pandemic but transitioned it into an ongoing service.
HOT plans to collaborate with Michigan State University medical students, Mel Trotter Ministries, and others to start a medical outreach team.
According to a 2021 point-in-time report, 894 individuals in Grand Rapids lived in emergency shelters or transitional housing. The town has a population of 200,000.
The HOT team works with local case management agencies, missions, churches, and more. According to its dashboard, the crew has diverted people from jail 130 times since Jan. 2021. It’s fielded 26 calls regarding homeless encampments and has made 7,477 contacts on the street during the same time.
“We work with people to get to the next stage,” Wittkowski said. “It’s important to build trust, and that trust may just start with a conversation.”
Next to salaries, equipment is a significant cost to traverse the city of 45 square miles. The team was assigned three additional vehicles to cover rural terrain, including a quad and a side-by-side.
“It’s difficult to get out to some of these areas without those types of vehicles,” Wittkowski said.