(The Center Square) – A group of local boosters is considering a $30 million request from the state of Michigan to complete a 12,000-seat amphitheater in Grand Rapids.
Crain’s Detroit Business reported last Friday that the proposed facility – as yet unnamed – would cost approximately $116 million to build over the next five years. Crain’s also reported the project, if brought to fruition, would employ 400 people who would be paid $7 million in combined annual wages. All told, amphitheater proponents claim the project would generate up to $474 million in economic impact over its first 30 years of operation.
According to Crain’s, the Grand Rapids-Kent County/Arena Authority received approval to buy approximately 12 acres surrounding the Grand Rapids’ public works facility on Market Avenue SW.
Phone calls and emails from The Center Square to the CAA management team and Grand Action 2.0 were unanswered as of Monday afternoon.
The CAA is the public group that owns and operates the DeVos Place, Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall. GA 2.0 describes itself as an enterprise comprised of a group of Grand Rapids businesses seeking to “foster” private/public “transformational projects that benefit health, education, science, the arts, economic vitality, and people from all walks and all generations.”
Preliminary work on the site began with an $18.6 million sewer relocation project, which was funded by a company affiliated with the billionaire DeVos family, the city of Grand Rapids, the CAA, and the Amway Hotel Corp., according to Crain’s.
Along with the amphitheater, the groups would like to fully develop up to 31 acres of the prime downtown real estate located directly on the Grand River, which Crain’s reports could include 1,750 apartments and an adventure park featuring a zipline, kayak launches, restaurants, and retail shops.