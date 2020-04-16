(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and fellow governors in the Midwest region – Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, Indiana and Kentucky – announced Thursday a coordinated effort to reopen the economy in their combined states.
Along with the rest of the continental United States, the Midwest has been in quarantine mode to stem the coronavirus pandemic. Safe at Home orders implemented at various dates during March in each state have caused skyrocketing unemployment and left thousands of businesses teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
Some residents in these states, and Michigan specifically, have grown frustrated over rules imposed on them many perceive as arbitrary, overreaching and even unconstitutional, prompting public protests seeking to open some businesses.
Whitmer joined Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to express they will work together to reopen the economy in the Midwest region.
“We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region,” the group said in a joint announcement.
“Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet,” they said.
“Today, we are announcing that Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky will work in close coordination to reopen our economies in a way that prioritizes our workers’ health,” the governors continued. “We look forward to working with experts and taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protect families from the spread of COVID-19,” they said.
The governors’ announcement included four key factors they will consider before reopening the economy:
- Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations.
- Enhanced ability to test and trace.
- Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence.
- And best practices for social distancing in the workplace.
“Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region,” they said.
“This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But close coordination will ensure we get this right,” they said.
“Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together.”