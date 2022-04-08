(The Center Square) – The state continues to send massive amounts of taxpayer dollars to universities to bolster the tuition money paid by students and their families despite 12 of the 15 state universities recognizing significant enrollment declines over the past decade.
Total state appropriations per resident headcount increased on average from $4,870 in the 2012 and 2013 school year, but resident enrollment fell on average by 12.25% over the same time period. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a 5% increase in annual spending for state universities as well as another one-time 5% boost in her budget released on Feb. 9.
“Fewer students, especially state residents, are attending Michigan universities,” Mackinac Center for Public Policy Education Director Ben DeGrow told The Center Square. “Meanwhile, the state sends these institutions about the same amount in real dollars that it did a decade ago.”
DeGrow said the enrollment numbers used by the Mackinac Center’s analysis display some discrepancies with data derived from the Michigan Association of State Universities, which have been reported in the Detroit News and elsewhere. Instead, DeGrow culled his data from what he said is the far more reliable House Fiscal Agency. The HFA data, however, does not have latest year data available.
Either way, both sets of data display a significant decline in resident enrollment at Michigan’s universities. Only three schools recognized enrollment increases: Michigan Technological University (+4.61%); Michigan State University (+2.75%), and University of Michigan (+2.17%). Coincidentally, the increase in per resident state funding for UM over the past nine years was 19.8%; 19.24% for MSU; and 18.45% for MTU.
DeGrow pointed out the 12 remaining schools with enrollment decreases since the 2012 and 2013 school year and 2020 and 2021 school year, as well as the percentage increase in per resident state apportioned money over the same time period; and the total amount each school received per resident student in the 2020 and 2021 school year:
- Central Michigan University (-29.96%; +86.09%; $5,464.3).
- Eastern University University (-26.26%; +64.43%; $4,970.4).
- Ferris State University (-18.94%; +61.96%; $5,272).
- Grand Valley State University (-8.27%; +50.10%; $3,579.6).
- Lake Superior State University (-23.69%; +71.63%; $8,299.8).
- Northern Michigan University (-21.29%; +57.79%; $8,353.1).
- Oakland University (-25.44%;+32.05%; $3,141.9).
- Saginaw Valley (-25.44%; +67.30%; $4,182.3).
- University of Michigan-Dearborn (-4.05%; +28.24%; $3,545.1).
- University of Michigan-Flint (-15.91%; +51.58%; $3,852.5).
- Wayne State University (-6.33%; +23.07%; $8618.2).
- Western Michigan University (-28.99%; +72.16%; $7,561.3).
“Since the state doles out the money based more on political calculations than enrollment, places like Central, Western and Lake Superior State are losing students but bringing in far more money for each one that remains,” DeGrow said. “Meanwhile, the state’s two biggest universities are drawing in more students without a huge gain in tax support. The lesson is Michigan should move to a higher education funding model that’s more closely based on how many students enroll and complete degrees.”
CMU recognized the most significant decrease in resident enrollment – a nearly 30% drop from 24,299 students in the 2012 and 2013 school year to 17,020 in the 2020 and 2021 school year. In-state tuition 10 years ago was $9,855 and has held steady at $12,960 since the 2018 and 2019 school year.
High tuition is only one factor in the determination to skip college. Other factors include a declining birth rate throughout the nation.