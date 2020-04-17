(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said there are no immediate plans pending for reopening Michigan businesses or relaxing her increasingly controversial executive orders that have placed the state’s residents in lockdown mode since March 23.
On the other hand, the governor also didn’t say she was planning to extend the lockdown past the current April 30 deadline. What the governor did say in her Friday afternoon news conference was a recap of the flurry of press releases her office has disseminated since her last news conference on Wednesday.
Whitmer has taken heat both locally and nationally for quarantine rules the New York Times characterized as “daft.” The Wall Street Journal and Fox News host Tucker Carlson were less kind.
Whitmer’s executive orders included prohibiting lawn services and construction companies from plying their respective trades; banning the sale of paint, lawn and garden supplies, and flooring materials from big-box stores; and prohibiting state residents from traveling between their primary homes and vacation lodgings.
The unpopularity of these rules sparked Wednesday’s Operation Gridlock, which featured thousands of vehicles blocking the streets of Lansing in front of the state Capitol.
Among the press releases the governor revisited was the announcement Michigan is partnering with other Midwest states on a plan to reopen the region’s economy. Whitmer and governors Mike DeWine (Ohio), Tony Evers (Wis.), Tim Walz (Minn.), JB Pritzker (Ill.), Eric Holcomb (Ind.), and Andy Beshear (Ky.) announced that they will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region.
Although Gov. Mike DeWine announced yesterday he plans to relax restrictions of Ohio’s businesses on May 1, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the same day he plans to wait until May 26 before allowing businesses to reopen.
Whitmer also discussed the launch of the Stay Safe, Stay MIndful website, which will offer free mental health services to Michigan residents of all ages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Michiganders have faced an unprecedented crisis over the past month, and in these uncertain times having access to mental health resources is crucial,” said Gov. Whitmer in the release announcing the initiative.
“That is why I am proud to partner with Headspace, I know this science-based resource will be valuable during this challenging time,” she said.
“This virus has taken a toll on Michiganders’ physical and mental health,” Whitmer continued. “While we all stay home and stay safe, it is so important take the time to check in and take care yourself. Michiganders are tough, but having access to tools like this one will help us all get through this together.”
The program is partnership between the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Headspace, a “mindfulness and meditation” application.
MDHHS had already launched the telephone “warmline,” which gives residents with mental health issues the opportunity to speak directly with certified peer support specialists.
The state reported Thursday an increase of 1,204 COVID-19 cases and 172 deaths associated with the virus. That brought the state total to 29,263 reported cases and 2,093. deaths as of April 16.