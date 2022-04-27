(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday announced projects approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund they say will spark $330 million in investment and create up to 700 jobs.
Hydro Aluminum Metals USA, a subsidiary of Norsk Hydro ASA, is one of the world’s largest aluminum companies with 140 locations in 40 countries. HAM will receive $1.5 million in Community Development Block Grant funds and a 15-year State Essential Assessment exemption valued at $1.7 million. The Village of Cassopolis also approved a property tax abatement in support of the project.
The MEDC and government officials claim the HAM project will bring 67 above-average-wage manufacturing jobs to a geographically disadvantaged area of the state and will attract $150 million in business investment.
The $3.2 million subsidies HAM will receive from the state translates to roughly $47,761 for each of the 67 anticipated jobs created. According to John Mozena, president of the Center for Economic Accountability, the relatively few jobs created compared to the subsidies received by a global conglomerate that more than likely could have built the new facility without taxpayer assistance makes little sense.
“There’s no rational reason for these subsidies other than politicians looking to create the impression they’re adding jobs during an election year,” Mozena said.
HAM selected Michigan for its new facility over competing sites in Indiana, Kentucky and Texas. The MEDC, MSF and the governor’s office say the grant funds and exception are an investment in HAM’s construction of a new facility in Cassopolis, which will be used as a manufacturing operation supplying material to the electric vehicle market.
The project will also include construction of a rail spur, which will also be used by other businesses in Cassopolis’ Southwest Michigan Advanced Research and Technology Park.
The MSF also approved a state tax capture valued at $7,272,381 for the Warren Transmission Redevelopment Project by the City of Warren Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. Warren is also adding a $10.8 million local tax abatement as well as a 12-year Industrial Facilities Property tax abatement valued at $12.6 million.
The project aims to redevelop 117 acres of the former General Motors site in Warren. The construction of three new buildings will house tenants in the light industrial, manufacturing, subassembly work and distribution industries. According to MSF, MEDC and the governor, the project may generate a total capital investment of $180 million and when fully occupied, could result in the creation of 600 full-time equivalent jobs.