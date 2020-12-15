(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stated that her administration’s controversial efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus are paying off, but she offered no clues as to whether a ban on indoor gatherings will be extended once again after it expires on Dec. 20.
The Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency three-week ban on indoor gatherings on Nov. 15. Originally set to expire on Dec. 8, the DHHS extended the order for an additional 12 days.
“DHHS announced an extension of a pause to save lives, ... temporarily limiting indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person,” the governor said in a Tuesday news conference. “The department issued this order to prevent our hospitals from overwhelming (sic) so that we can protect the brave women and men serving on the front lines of this crisis; so we can protect our small businesses who want to stay open,” adding the ban was aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.
“The good news is that we are making progress, it is working,” she said, noting the seven day average of cases in Michigan is beginning to decrease.
“This dip in cases correlates with the days the DHHS’s targeted safety protocols have been in place,” she claimed. “Simply put, what we’re doing is working.”
Once again, Whitmer addressed a letter she sent to state legislators three weeks ago, in which she requested they appropriate $100 million to assist Michigan businesses and workers. She scolded the lawmakers for only being in session for six days since she issued her initial letter.
Whitmer additionally noted more than 2,000 residents had died during that time period, and reiterated her hope the legislature not only drafts a bill but permanently extends the state’s unemployment benefits in the brief period left before adjourning for the remainder of the year.
She added she was calling on lawmakers to pass a public health protection bill that would include a mask-wearing mandate.
Also present Tuesday afternoon was Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who discussed her department’s efforts to keep online shoppers safe.
“It’s important for Michiganders to be extra careful when shopping online,” Nessel said in a statement.
“In one’s eagerness to purchase a gift or other necessities this holiday season, consumers run the risk of falling into a scheme that will cost more money than it should,” Nessel added.
“Drop-shippers may attempt to lure in customers with flashy websites and products that appear to be on sale, but consumers must be cautious that the websites they are visiting are legitimately run operations.”