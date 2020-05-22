(The Center Square) – The torrential rains that battered mid-Michigan earlier this week caused rivers in the area to swell above their banks – exacerbated by the failure of one dam and the breaching of another on the Tittabawasee River.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Midland County a disaster area, and on Friday afternoon issued Executive Order 2020-98 to add Arenac, Gladwin and Saginaw counties to the list.
“Thousands of residents in these communities have been impacted by the widespread damage this flooding has caused,” Whitmer said. “I have declared an emergency to provide much-needed assistance and have added Arenac, Gladwin, and Saginaw counties to the declaration to ensure access to critical resources. I want to thank emergency responders in the region for helping to evacuate residents."
According to Whitmer, about 500 residents in Arenac County, more than 100 residents in Gladwin County, and nearly 750 residents in Saginaw County have been evacuated. She noted additional evacuations are likely due to rising waters.
The state of emergency will ensure resources like law enforcement support, shelter support, road repair assistance, search and rescue support, and more are available to the impacted areas.
On Tuesday, between 4 inches and 6 inches of rain hit the mid-Michigan area, causing the Edenville Dam to fail and the Sanford Dam to breach. As a result, river levels rose on the Tittabawasee River to 35.05 feet, at least one foot above the previous record set in 1986. Local officials evacuated approximately 10,000 residents from the area.
“My staff has been working closely with county officials in affected areas as the situation has progressed,” Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD), said in a statement.
“We will continue to partner with the county to ensure they receive the needed resources to respond and recover from this incident,” Sweeney added.
“I appreciate Governor Whitmer for making these declarations in communities that have seen widespread damage during this time,” Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, said in a statement.
“I look forward to partnering with her as we continue to protect families in impacted areas from the effects of this crisis,” Stamas added. “We are all Michiganders first, and we must continue working to protect each other when faced with a crisis like this.”