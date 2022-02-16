(The Center Square) – Eligible businesses may qualify for $5 million grants from the Afflicted Business Relief Grant Program, a new initiative announced Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Beginning March 1, 2022, Michigan businesses can apply for the grants from the $409 million program established with funds from the state’s $7 billion surplus.
“This program will support Michigan businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 and help us build on our economic momentum,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I’m focused on putting Michiganders first and growing Michigan’s economy as we work together to take advantage of our $7 billion surplus and make investments in the issues that matter most to families. Right now, Michigan’s resilient, innovative small businesses need support, and we should keep having their backs as they work to expand operations and create more jobs.”
To qualify for the larger grants, businesses must have been established prior to Oct. 1, 2019. If deemed eligible, the companies may receive up to $5 million of lost sales in the state.
Companies established between Oct. 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, may be eligible for grants up “to 25% of certain specified costs.”
To ensure all eligible businesses receive the funding for which they qualify, grant monies may be prorated.
“Treasury is committed to ensuring these payments are received by eligible businesses,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in a statement. “We are working with our business and community partners to ensure potential applicants are aware of this funding opportunity. I encourage businesses to check if they’re eligible for a grant.”
Businesses interested in applying are encouraged to attend one of the following informational webinars hosted by the state Treasury Department:
- Thursday, Feb. 17 at 9-10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10-11 a.m.
- Monday, March 7 at 1-2 p.m.
Applications will be made available at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1.
Businesses must submit a completed online application to the Michigan Department of Treasury no later than 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 31. Grant awardees will be notified in the spring and grant awards will be distributed by July 1, 2022.
Further details for signing up for a webinar can be found on the grant program’s website. To learn more about the Afflicted Business Relief Grant Program or read frequently asked questions, go to www.michigan.gov/abr.