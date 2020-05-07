(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced she’ll allow Michigan’s manufacturers to return to work on Monday, May 11.
She also extended her Stay Home, Stay Safe order until May 28, which requires that residents only leave their homes for critical errands, to participate in outdoor activities or go to work.
On Thursday afternoon, the governor conducted a news conference in which she announced Executive Order 2020-77, which rescinds her previous Executive Order 2020-70 that required “nonessential” manufacturers to shutter their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order allows Michigan-based Big 3 automakers to resume production – with several restrictions.
Manufacturing facilities are required to adopt measures to protect employees from becoming infected with the coronavirus. Workers and plant visitors must submit to daily screening protocols, which includes a questionnaire to determine possible COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure to other individuals who might be infected with the virus. As well, workers and plant visitors must consent to a temperature screening “as soon as no-touch thermometers can be obtained.”
Additionally, a dedicated entrance must be identified for each facility, and all entry of nonessential individuals and facility tours are prohibited. Manufacturers and businesses in the state must require masks be worn when workers cannot consistently maintain the six feet social distancing rule. The order also requires workers who work consistently within three feet of other employees to wear face shields.
Also required is worker training, an educational component in which employees are taught how COVID-19 is transmitted, how to identify signs and symptoms of infection, and the use of personal protective equipment.
“I am working closely with health care experts and epidemiologists to closely monitor Michigan’s progress in the fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Whitmer said in a statement.
“As we move forward with the MI Safe Start Plan, I am working closely with partners in business, labor, and education to determine the best way to move forward each day,” she said. "All of us know the importance of getting people back to work and the economy moving again. We’ve already reopened lower-risk sectors like construction, manufacturing, and lawn care."
Whitmer's order earned the support of John Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association.
“Governor Whitmer has brought together leaders in business and labor to ensure our workers can return to the job safely,” Walsh said in a statement. "The safety of our workers is our top priority and I am confident that Michigan manufacturers are prepared to deliver on the worker protections included in today's order."
“We believe the manufacturing industry has a big role to play in Michigan's economic recovery and we're ready to lead the way,” Walsh said.
“MICHauto and the Detroit Regional Chamber applaud the Governor for her continued steps to safely re-open our economy,” Glenn Stevens Jr., executive director of MICHauto and vice president of Automotive and Mobility Initiatives for the Chamber.
“Automotive and manufacturing is not only the backbone of our regional and state economy, it is essential to the functioning of the global supply chain. This is good news for Michigan and the nation,” Stevens said.
“Staying home and staying safe is working,” Senate Minority Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said.
“I am glad and relieved that we are at a place on the curve that allows for Michigan’s manufacturing facilities to reopen,” Ananich continued. “Gov. Whitmer outlined safety precautions that manufacturers must take, and I encourage all of them to keep employees and customers safe by adhering to those measures. As we move forward, it’s on all of us to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”