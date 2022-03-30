(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a $4.8 billion infrastructure plan.
The state will spend over $571 million of state money as well as $4.7 billion of federal funds.
“The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan includes some of the largest investments in our infrastructure in Michigan history. With this plan, we’re building on our work to improve our roads, water, and high-speed internet. I’m particularly proud of the fact that this plan makes the single largest investment in Michigan history in our state and local parks, empowering hundreds of local economies,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“I am grateful to our congressional delegation for sending us these resources and proud that the Michigan Legislature and I were able to come together to get this done and ensure our infrastructure is reliable for generations to come."
Senate Bill 565 and House Bill 5525 include $2 billion for water infrastructure, $382 million in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance, $250 million for broadband, and $316 million for road and bridge funding. A spending breakdown is here. Highlights include:
- $250 million for state parks.
- $200 million for local parks.
- $121 million in homeowners assistance.
- $25 million for the mobility future, the state heavily subsidizing a Corktown tech and electric vehicle corridor.
- $50 million for potash extraction, a plant nutrient used as fertilizer.
- $50 million for clean energy.
About $2 billion would revamp Michigan’s water infrastructure. That includes replacing all lead service lines in Benton Harbor, allocating filters at schools, and fighting “forever” chemical contaminants called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
Another $250 million will repair dams. In May 2020, heavy rain caused breaching of two dams in Gladwin and Midland counties, which caused flooding prompting the evacuation of 11,000 residents and damaging 3,700 homes and businesses. The dam failures are estimated to have cost $200 million in damage.
Other spending includes:
- $316 million for road and bridge programs.
- $133 million to strengthen Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance System and tackle fraud.
- $98 million for airport infrastructure improvement grants.
- $66 million to reduce future flooding events by adding backup power generators to all 164 state-owned pumping stations.
- $66 million to improve public transportation.
- $46 million to protect funding for public safety and first responders in cities, villages and townships with population losses in the 2020 Census.
Whitmer signed the bill in Grand Rapids. The package will fund several parks, including:
- Grand Rapids: $55 million to expand the Grand River Greenway into Kent County and Grand Rapids, a project that will develop 28 miles of interconnected trails.
- Detroit: $60 million to develop the Joe Louis Greenway, a nearly 30-mile, interconnected biking and walking trail system extending from the Detroit Riverfront to Highland Park, Dearborn and Hamtramck.
- Upper Peninsula: $20 million to develop rural outdoor recreation projects, including a new ski jump at Copper Peak, in the Upper Peninsula.
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss welcomed the funding.
“This is an exciting day for our community. For years we have envisioned the expansion of our riverfront park system and linking all of our riverfront green spaces together with a recreational trail that also connects regionally. This substantial investment from the state will allow us to do just that,” Bliss said in a statement. “It will transform public spaces throughout our community, which will have far reaching social, recreational and economic benefits for generations to come.”