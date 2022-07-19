(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package to prevent people from selling large quantities of stolen or counterfeit products on online marketplaces to Michiganders.
“Today’s bills will protect families and consumer safety by requiring transparency and cracking down on criminals who sell counterfeit or stolen products online,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We’ve seen how this necessary policy change is in light of bad actors hiking prices on infant formula during the formula shortage, taking advantage of moms and dads just trying to feed their kids.”
House Bills 5487 and 5486 – the INFORM Act – will regulate entities that sell counterfeit or stolen goods in online marketplaces by requiring high-volume third-party sellers, defined as doing $5,000 or more in annual gross revenue, to provide contact information to online marketplaces.
HB 5487 adds two new sections to the Michigan Consumers Protection Act that requires the “disclosure, maintenance, and verification of certain information” by a third-party high-volume seller to an online marketplace, including:
- The full name of the high-volume third-party seller, including the seller's name or company name, or the name by which the high-volume third-party seller or company operated on the online marketplace.
- The high-volume third-party seller's physical address.
- The high-volume third-party seller's contact information to allow online marketplace users direct communication with the high-volume third-party seller by online marketplace users, including a current working telephone number, a current working email address, or other means of direct electronic messaging.
The law requires an online marketplace to suspend a seller from selling goods if it did not provide the required information within 10 days after qualifying as a high-volume third-party seller until that information was provided.
House Bill 5486 makes it an unfair trade practice for online marketplaces and high-volume third-party sellers to fail to obtain or disclose certain information.
The law will:
- Require an online marketplace to implement and maintain reasonable security procedures and practices to protect the collected information from unauthorized use, disclosure, or destruction.
- Prohibit a political subdivision from establishing, mandating, or otherwise requiring an online marketplace or seller to undertake measures other than those specified in the bill to verify or disclose the same or similar information as that would be subject to the bill.
Only the Attorney General can enforce the bill's provisions.
Michigan Chamber of Commerce Director of Legislative Affairs and Leadership Programming Leah Robinson said the legislation “strikes a balance between the need for increased transparency to thwart stolen and counterfeit products to protect consumers while simultaneously ensuring businesses are not punished with unreasonable reporting requirements,” Robinson said in a statement.
The Michigan Retailers Association also welcomed the news.
“Retailers applaud Governor Whitmer for signing INFORM legislation into law today, protecting both consumers and retailers from the organized criminal rings who use online marketplaces to resell stolen merchandise for profit,” MRA President and CEO William J. Hallan said in a statement. “This law is a key step in limiting criminals’ ability to resell stolen goods while providing additional safety and transparency for consumers.”
Rep. Samantha Steckloff, D-Farmington Hills, sponsored HB 5486 and Rep. Mark Tisdel, R- Rochester Hills, sponsored HB 5487.
"This law will make third party reseller websites like Amazon, eBay, and Etsy more legitimate, fair, and safe to use for all Michiganders while simultaneously protecting our retailers and small businesses from increasing threats of organized retail crime,” Steckloff said in a statement. “With this legislation, Michigan sets the national standard for consumer protection and will once again take its leadership position at the forefront of innovative policymaking."
Both bills will activate on Jan 1, 2023.