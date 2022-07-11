(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 5678 to eliminate the $5 service fee levied on veteran-designated license plates. The governor also signed other bills into law.
“Today, I am proud to sign bipartisan bills that will lower costs, support our veterans, and help small businesses,” Whitmer said in a statement. “These commonsense bills tackle a range of critical issues from offset prices offered by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and workplace health protections to special vehicle registration for veterans and general property taxes. They are a testament to what we can do when we collaborate on the kitchen-table issues.”
Michigan allows certain United States Armed Forces veterans, medal awardees, prisoners of war, and spouses to use special vehicle registration plates.
According to the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency, the bill will drop restricted Department of State revenue by about $75,000 annually. Based on the fiscal year 2020-21 data, the state issued just under 15,000 veteran-specialty plates, with the top three being Vietnam Veteran (640), Disabled Veteran (2,859), and Foreign Wars Service (10,578).
Supporting Michigan Businesses
Senate Bill 656 allows certain taverns, restaurants, and other on-premises licensees to use self-service dispensers often known as towers for beer, wine, and mixed spirit products.
The bill includes safeguards so establishments can avoid serving alcohol to minors or people who are “visibly intoxicated.”
HB 6087 raised the minimum offset price that the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) must pay a vendor from $4.50 to $8.25 per case of spirits.
The bill raised the maximum offset price the MLCC may pay a spirits vendor from $8.25 to $12.50 per case. When the MLCC purchases spirits, it pays the vendor an acquisition price and an offset price, the second of which aims to offset the vendor's cost of hiring an Authorized Distribution Agent.
SB 926 modifies the definition of a person in the limited liability company act, allowing nonprofit corporations to be members or “owners” of limited liability companies (LLCs).
COVID modifications
Three signed bills amend different acts to limit the effectiveness of three COVID-19 provisions beginning January 1, 2022, and will repeal those provisions effective January 1, 2023.
HB 5244 amends the Public Act 238 of 2020 that gave affirmative defense for employers who followed federal, state, and local COVID quarantine procedures.
HB 6128 specifies that certain conditions establishing immunity for employers whose employees were exposed to COVID-19 don’t apply to an exposure that occurred after July 1, 2022.
HB 6215 amends the COVID-19 Response and Reopening Liability Assurance Act that establishes immunity standards for COVID exposure tort claims.
Other Legislation
HB 4534 amends the General Property Tax Act to make it easier for taxpayers and local governments to address late-filed principal residence exemption claims.