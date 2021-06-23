(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill to spend $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding to support the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and pay rent through the Emergency Rental Assistance program.
“As we look ahead, we have an unprecedented opportunity to use federal stimulus funds to help Michigan’s families, small businesses, and communities emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“The bipartisan bill that I signed today is the result of good-faith efforts by members of the legislature and it is a testament to what we can do together: make a real difference in people’s lives right now. With life getting back to normal, we are turning full attention to our state’s economic jumpstart by creating jobs with higher wages, giving small businesses the needed capital to ramp up hiring and boost investment, and making sure every family has access to affordable, quality childcare.”
Funding also flows directly to local governments, counties, cities, and hospitals for their COVID-19 vaccination efforts and flooded communities impacted near Midland.
Bill funding includes:
- $1.5 billion in federal SNAP funding to support a 15% increase in monthly food assistance benefits through September 30, 2021
- $378.3 million in federal funding for grant awards to assist renter households at or below 80% of area median income and supporting the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
- $65.2 million in federal funding to pay vendors for emergency and disaster response and mitigation services statewide
- $21 million in state funding for a one-time purchase of state-issued tax vouchers to the Venture Michigan Fund (VMF), which generates investment capital from lenders This results in projected savings through the avoidance of interest that would accrue on vouchers
- $322.1 million in federal funding to local government to assist households, small businesses, tourism; travel, essential workers premium pay; replace lost revenue to government; and provide assistance in paying utility bills, including broadband
The bipartisan bill was welcomed by lawmakers from both aisles.
“I’m glad we’re getting these critical FEMA disaster assistance dollars out to impacted communities and putting our federal relief funds to effective use helping struggling Michiganders feed their families, supporting local governments and ensuring people have access to emergency rental assistance,” Senate Appropriations Chair Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, said in a statement.
The bill signing followed Michigan dropping most COVID-19 restrictions June 22, including a mask mandate and capacity limits for private businesses. The money is intended to fuel an economic recovery after a tough 15 months.
"Necessary resources such as food, rental, and utility assistance for Michigan residents are critical as we continue to respond to COVID-19's impacts,” Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said in a statement “This bill provides the necessary funds to do just that."