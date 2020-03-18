(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to issue an Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration for small businesses battling impacts of the novel coronavirus.
“I understand that small businesses across our state are facing unprecedented challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said in a news release. “I requested this disaster declaration from SBA as a critical step to ensure every possible resource is made available to businesses, communities, entrepreneurs and others around the state.”
Whitmer shut down bars and restaurants to dine-in services and shuttered most other small businesses through March 30.
“This request and supporting application is the result of the hard work and collaboration of the Michigan Small Business Development Center and partners around the state pulling together and demonstrating our state’s resilience in working to overcome the temporary loss of revenue businesses are experiencing as a result of coronavirus,” said Mark Burton, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Congress this month passed legislation that offered $1 billion to the SBA to provide low-interest loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and nonprofits harmed economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
If granted, an SBA Economic Injury Disaster declaration will make disaster loans up to $2 million available to each small business, and private nonprofit, in the state, the SBA told The Center Square.
Those loans can pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills impacted from COVID-19.
Businesses have to wait until the SBA makes the declaration before they can start applying for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a decision typically made within 48 hours of the request being accepted.
Small businesses could receive 3.75 percent loans, while private nonprofits could get 2.75 percent loans, according to the SBA website.