(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for flooding that started May 19 in Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland and Saginaw counties.
“Last month’s flooding and dam failures upended the lives of thousands of Michigan families and business owners at a time when we were just beginning to reopen our economy following weeks of working to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“This natural disaster, coupled with a global health pandemic, has created enormous stress and emotional trauma for these residents, and they need the federal government’s help to begin rebuilding their lives.”
Days of heavy rain caused the failure of the Edenville Dam, leading to the floodwaters to breach the Sanford Dam. As a result, water levels on the Tittabawassee River rose above 35 feet, prompting the evacuation of approximately 11,000 residents and damaging 3,700 homes and business buildings. All told, the flooding is responsible for $190 million in damage.
“This 500-year disaster has impacted everyone from homeowners and renters to businesses and farmers throughout mid-Michigan, and I urge the federal government to provide the resources necessary to ensure they don’t suffer financial hardships for years as they attempt to repair and restore their damaged homes and businesses,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“We will get through this together and will emerge stronger on the other side.”
The first-term Democrat detailed the extent of the damages in a 50-page letter.
The flood led to an estimated $55 million in damages to public buildings and infrastructure and damaged 3,700 properties, the letter said.
The letter said 52 homes were destroyed, 907 others incurred major damage, 740 faced minor damage, and 642 others were affected.
In Gladwin County, about 300 people lost access to well water, the letter stated.
Last week, State Rep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland, unveiled House Bill 5843 that aims to reallocate $6 million from the Michigan State Police disaster and emergency contingency fund to provide flood disaster relief in Midland County.
The bill requires Trump to declare the event a federal disaster.
Whitmer said volunteer organizations showed up to grant relief but the counties’ needed additional aid.
“However, the scope and magnitude of this incident is beyond even their collective capability to provide necessary recovery services,” Whitmer wrote. "Federal relief assistance is needed to address the unmet needs of those most severely affected by the flooding.”
Only 14 percent of impacted households had flood insurance across the five counties, the letter said.